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    PUMA Q2 2026: Reset measures, softer demand, strong FCF; FY26 outlook

    Despite softer demand and lower sales, profitability, cash flow, and balance sheet quality improved, keeping the company on track to meet its 2026 outlook.

    PUMA Q2 2026: Reset measures, softer demand, strong FCF; FY26 outlook
    Foto: Daniel Karmann - dpa
    • Q2 sales fell 9.4% currency‑adjusted to €1,690.6m, driven by reset measures and softer consumer demand (including Middle East effects).
    • Gross profit margin rose ~180 bps to 48.0%, aided by lower sourcing prices and tariff refunds (total €15.4m received; €11.5m reduced COGS).
    • EBIT improved to -€53.1m (Q2 2025: -€109.1m); adjusted EBIT was -€41.9m as lower sales outweighed margin gains, while one‑time charges declined.
    • Inventories down 15.3% to €1,821.1m and working capital fell 17.2% to €1,544.7m — inventory clean‑up on track, normalisation expected by year‑end 2026.
    • Free cash flow surged to €328.8m (Q2 2025: €94.9m), driven by better working capital management and lower CAPEX; cash + unused credit lines provide ~€1,183.3m headroom.
    • FY 2026 outlook confirmed: currency‑adjusted sales expected to decline low‑ to mid‑single‑digit %, EBIT guidance €-50m to €-150m, and CAPEX around €200m.

    The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at PUMA is on 31.07.2026.

    The price of PUMA at the time of the news was 28,55EUR and was up +0,71 % compared with the previous day.
    15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 28,39EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,56 % since publication.
    At this time, the index MDAX was at 32.518,01PKT (+0,33 %).


    PUMA

    +0,81 %
    +4,01 %
    +5,13 %
    +16,56 %
    +45,04 %
    -54,31 %
    -72,63 %
    +27,49 %
    +1.914,08 %
    ISIN:DE0006969603WKN:696960
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    PUMA Q2 2026: Reset measures, softer demand, strong FCF; FY26 outlook Despite softer demand and lower sales, profitability, cash flow, and balance sheet quality improved, keeping the company on track to meet its 2026 outlook.
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