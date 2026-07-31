PUMA Q2 2026: Reset measures, softer demand, strong FCF; FY26 outlook

Q2 sales fell 9.4% currency‑adjusted to €1,690.6m, driven by reset measures and softer consumer demand (including Middle East effects).

Gross profit margin rose ~180 bps to 48.0%, aided by lower sourcing prices and tariff refunds (total €15.4m received; €11.5m reduced COGS).

EBIT improved to -€53.1m (Q2 2025: -€109.1m); adjusted EBIT was -€41.9m as lower sales outweighed margin gains, while one‑time charges declined.

Inventories down 15.3% to €1,821.1m and working capital fell 17.2% to €1,544.7m — inventory clean‑up on track, normalisation expected by year‑end 2026.

Free cash flow surged to €328.8m (Q2 2025: €94.9m), driven by better working capital management and lower CAPEX; cash + unused credit lines provide ~€1,183.3m headroom.

FY 2026 outlook confirmed: currency‑adjusted sales expected to decline low‑ to mid‑single‑digit %, EBIT guidance €-50m to €-150m, and CAPEX around €200m.

The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at PUMA is on 31.07.2026.

The price of PUMA at the time of the news was 28,55EUR and was up +0,71 % compared with the previous day.

15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 28,39EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,56 % since publication.

At this time, the index MDAX was at 32.518,01PKT (+0,33 %).







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