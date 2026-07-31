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    FUCHS Pref: ALHAMRANI FUCHS PETROLEUM plant damaged in Saudi; no injuries

    A devastating fire has disrupted operations at ALHAMRANI FUCHS PETROLEUM in Yanbu, prompting an urgent response to safeguard people, supply, and future production.

    FUCHS Pref: ALHAMRANI FUCHS PETROLEUM plant damaged in Saudi; no injuries
    Foto: FUCHS PETROLUB
    • Fire on July 25, 2026 severely damaged the ALHAMRANI FUCHS PETROLEUM production facility in Yanbu, Saudi Arabia (Red Sea).
    • No employees were injured; employee safety remains the company’s highest priority.
    • Production and filling facilities were severely damaged and operations are suspended until further notice.
    • Short-term focus is on maintaining customer supply through alternative production and sourcing options.
    • Planning for reconstruction of the production facilities has begun.
    • FUCHS holds a 32% stake in the joint venture, which contributed about 1.5% to FUCHS Group EBIT in the 2025 financial year.

    The next important date, Conference call for analysts and investors., at FUCHS Pref is on 31.07.2026.

    The price of FUCHS Pref at the time of the news was 41,12EUR and was down -1,56 % compared with the previous day.
    6 minutes after the article was published, the price was 41,10EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,05 % since publication.
    At this time, the index MDAX was at 32.511,09PKT (+0,31 %).


    FUCHS Pref

    -2,11 %
    +5,30 %
    +10,20 %
    +2,83 %
    +2,01 %
    +11,01 %
    -1,10 %
    +9,60 %
    +168,77 %
    ISIN:DE000A3E5D64WKN:A3E5D6
    FUCHS Pref direkt bei SMARTBROKER+ handelnKaufVerkauf

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    FUCHS Pref: ALHAMRANI FUCHS PETROLEUM plant damaged in Saudi; no injuries A devastating fire has disrupted operations at ALHAMRANI FUCHS PETROLEUM in Yanbu, prompting an urgent response to safeguard people, supply, and future production.
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