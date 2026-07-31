PSI AG: Q2 growth in order intake and revenues sparks investor optimism
PSI’s mid-year figures reveal robust Q2 momentum but lingering profitability challenges, as transformation costs, softer order intake and shifting cloud dynamics reshape the group.
Foto: Schöning - picture alliance / Bildagentur-online
- Q2 new orders €69.0m (+32.7% YoY) and Q2 revenues €71.9m (+10.7% YoY).
- First-half revenues up 4.1% to €138.4m, but group net result was a loss of €10.0m; H1 EBIT −€4.8m (adjusted EBIT −€1.15m).
- Profitability improved in Q2: adjusted EBIT €3.4m and unadjusted EBIT €1.1m, despite transformation-related costs.
- Order intake in H1 fell 15.2% to €178m and order backlog was down 5.8% to €194m, despite the strong Q2 pickup.
- Warburg Pincus tender-offer conditions met; PSI completed a fully subscribed cash capital increase by Zest Bidco providing ~€29m; cash €24.1m, operating cash flow −€5.4m, current financial liabilities €31.0m.
- Company targets ~10% growth in order intake and revenues for 2026 and an adjusted EBIT margin of ~4%; cloud/SaaS transformation weighed on segment results and headcount fell to 2,241.
The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at PSI AG is on 31.07.2026.
The price of PSI AG at the time of the news was 45,45EUR and was up +1,22 % compared with the previous day.
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