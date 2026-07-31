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    Schaeffler: Upgrades 2028 Mid-Term Targets

    Schaeffler AG has recalibrated its 2028 roadmap, trimming growth ambitions while reaffirming profitability and cash flow goals amid weaker automotive market prospects.

    Schaeffler: Upgrades 2028 Mid-Term Targets
    Foto: JHVEPhoto - stock.adobe.com
    • On 31 July 2026 Schaeffler AG adjusted its mid‑term 2028 targets after annual strategic planning due to significantly reduced market expectations, especially for passenger cars and light commercial vehicles.
    • Group sales 2028 are now expected at EUR 24.00–26.00 bn (previously EUR 27.00–29.00).
    • The group target for adjusted EBIT margin (6.0%–8.0%) and adjusted free cash flow (EUR 400–600 mn) for 2028 are confirmed.
    • E‑Mobility division: 2028 sales reduced to EUR 6.25–7.25 bn (previously EUR 8.25–9.00 bn); adjusted EBIT margin now forecast at -4.0% to 0.0% (previously at least 0.0%); focus on reaching break‑even.
    • Bearings & Industrial Solutions (B&IS): 2028 sales lowered to EUR 6.50–7.00 bn (previously EUR 6.75–7.25 bn); adjusted EBIT margin target remains 9.0%–11.0% based on structural measures.
    • Powertrain & Chassis (PTC) and Vehicle Lifetime Solutions (VLS) adjusted EBIT margins lifted by 0.5 percentage points: PTC now 10.5%–12.5% (prev. 10.0%–12.0%), VLS now 14.0%–16.0% (prev. 13.5%–15.5%).

    The next important date, "Results for the first half of 2026." (Alternative shorter form: "H1 2026 results."), at Schaeffler is on 05.08.2026.

    The price of Schaeffler at the time of the news was 7,6600EUR and was down -5,08 % compared with the previous day.
    14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 6,9300EUR this corresponds to a minus of -9,53 % since publication.
    At this time, the index MDAX was at 32.380,76PKT (-0,09 %).


    Schaeffler

    -13,74 %
    -16,06 %
    -16,79 %
    -11,78 %
    +57,74 %
    +38,70 %
    +9,83 %
    -37,94 %
    -50,21 %
    ISIN:DE000SHA0100WKN:SHA010
    Schaeffler direkt bei SMARTBROKER+ handelnKaufVerkauf

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    Schaeffler: Upgrades 2028 Mid-Term Targets Schaeffler AG has recalibrated its 2028 roadmap, trimming growth ambitions while reaffirming profitability and cash flow goals amid weaker automotive market prospects.
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