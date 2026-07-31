Schaeffler: Upgrades 2028 Mid-Term Targets

On 31 July 2026 Schaeffler AG adjusted its mid‑term 2028 targets after annual strategic planning due to significantly reduced market expectations, especially for passenger cars and light commercial vehicles.

Group sales 2028 are now expected at EUR 24.00–26.00 bn (previously EUR 27.00–29.00).

The group target for adjusted EBIT margin (6.0%–8.0%) and adjusted free cash flow (EUR 400–600 mn) for 2028 are confirmed.

E‑Mobility division: 2028 sales reduced to EUR 6.25–7.25 bn (previously EUR 8.25–9.00 bn); adjusted EBIT margin now forecast at -4.0% to 0.0% (previously at least 0.0%); focus on reaching break‑even.

Bearings & Industrial Solutions (B&IS): 2028 sales lowered to EUR 6.50–7.00 bn (previously EUR 6.75–7.25 bn); adjusted EBIT margin target remains 9.0%–11.0% based on structural measures.

Powertrain & Chassis (PTC) and Vehicle Lifetime Solutions (VLS) adjusted EBIT margins lifted by 0.5 percentage points: PTC now 10.5%–12.5% (prev. 10.0%–12.0%), VLS now 14.0%–16.0% (prev. 13.5%–15.5%).

The next important date, "Results for the first half of 2026." (Alternative shorter form: "H1 2026 results."), at Schaeffler is on 05.08.2026.

The price of Schaeffler at the time of the news was 7,6600EUR and was down -5,08 % compared with the previous day.

14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 6,9300EUR this corresponds to a minus of -9,53 % since publication.

At this time, the index MDAX was at 32.380,76PKT (-0,09 %).



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