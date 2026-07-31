Booster PC 11,698 % bis 11/26: Booster Precision advances StaRUG refinance
Booster Precision Components launches a StaRUG-based restructuring, backed by key bondholders, to secure refinancing and complete its turnaround before bond maturity.
Foto: vadimborkin - 258917169
- Booster Precision Components Holding GmbH will notify the Local Court in Hanover of a restructuring plan under the German StaRUG to implement a refinancing concept.
- The company reached an agreement in principle with an Ad hoc Group of bondholders representing more than 50% of the adjusted nominal amount and agreed to extend the existing standstill and lock‑up until 31 August 2026.
- The Restructuring Plan foresees a partial waiver of bondholders' claims on its senior secured corporate bond (ISIN NO0012713520, maturing 28 November 2026), including a substantial reduction of principal.
- Members of the Ad hoc Group have offered interim financing; the company will initiate a written procedure via Nordic Trustee & Agency AB to obtain consents for interest waivers/non‑payments (due 28 May 2026), postponement (due 28 August 2026), certain amendments and authorization for related finance documents.
- After confirmation of the Restructuring Plan the company will launch further written procedures via the Agent to implement specific plan elements and expects to complete the restructuring before the Existing Bond’s maturity.
- Customers, suppliers and employees are expected to remain unaffected; the announcement is an ad hoc inside‑information disclosure under Article 17 MAR and the securities are not registered for sale in the U.S., Canada, Australia or Japan.
Bonus Aktion Ihre Lieblingsaktie geschenkt Alle Neukunden, die bis zum 31.07.2026 ein Depot bei SMARTBROKER+ eröffnen, erhalten als Willkommensgeschenk einen Anteil ausgewählter Aktien im Wert von 50 Euro!
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