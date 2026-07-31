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    CYAN: Cyan AG Expands Europe with Cybersecurity Launch at Orange Romania

    Orange Romania and cyan AG are joining forces to deliver powerful, network-level cybersecurity that shields Romanian households and small offices from online threats—no extra software required.

    CYAN: Cyan AG Expands Europe with Cybersecurity Launch at Orange Romania
    Foto: lightpoet - stock.adobe.com
    • cyan AG and Orange Romania launch an enhanced cybersecurity offering that combines cyan's network-based protection for mobile and fixed broadband with additional device protection from another provider.
    • Initially, the service will be available to private customers and SOHO, with a rollout to business customers planned later.
    • It provides protection against phishing, malware, trojans, malicious websites, and other harmful content without requiring users to install extra software.
    • The scope includes DNS-based threat protection with content filtering, blocklisting and allowlisting, a branded self-care web interface, blocking histories, Website Check and Identity Check, and detailed usage statistics.
    • The rollout builds on the partnership announced in July 2025 and will occur in multiple phases addressing both B2C and B2B customers.
    • Cyan and Orange Romania executives emphasise network-level cybersecurity and digital resilience for Romanian families and small businesses, with business solutions to follow in a later stage.

    The next important date, Half-Year Report 2026. (Optional alternative: Interim Report 2026, depending on context.), at CYAN is on 24.09.2026.

    The price of CYAN at the time of the news was 1,9450EUR and was up +0,78 % compared with the previous day.


    CYAN

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    -1,49 %
    -0,50 %
    -4,33 %
    -9,55 %
    +12,43 %
    -74,24 %
    -89,58 %
    ISIN:DE000A2E4SV8WKN:A2E4SV
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    CYAN: Cyan AG Expands Europe with Cybersecurity Launch at Orange Romania Orange Romania and cyan AG are joining forces to deliver powerful, network-level cybersecurity that shields Romanian households and small offices from online threats—no extra software required.
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