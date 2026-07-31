CYAN: Cyan AG Expands Europe with Cybersecurity Launch at Orange Romania

cyan AG and Orange Romania launch an enhanced cybersecurity offering that combines cyan's network-based protection for mobile and fixed broadband with additional device protection from another provider.

Initially, the service will be available to private customers and SOHO, with a rollout to business customers planned later.

It provides protection against phishing, malware, trojans, malicious websites, and other harmful content without requiring users to install extra software.

The scope includes DNS-based threat protection with content filtering, blocklisting and allowlisting, a branded self-care web interface, blocking histories, Website Check and Identity Check, and detailed usage statistics.

The rollout builds on the partnership announced in July 2025 and will occur in multiple phases addressing both B2C and B2B customers.

Cyan and Orange Romania executives emphasise network-level cybersecurity and digital resilience for Romanian families and small businesses, with business solutions to follow in a later stage.

The next important date, Half-Year Report 2026. (Optional alternative: Interim Report 2026, depending on context.), at CYAN is on 24.09.2026.

The price of CYAN at the time of the news was 1,9450EUR and was up +0,78 % compared with the previous day.







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