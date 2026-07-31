🎁 Ihre Lieblingsaktie geschenkt. → Jetzt Depot bei SMARTBROKER+ eröffnen und Willkommensgeschenk sichern.   🎁 Ihre Lieblingsaktie geschenkt. → Jetzt Depot eröffnen
    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsFRIWO AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu FRIWO
    45 Aufrufe 45 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    FRIWO Downgrades 2026 Outlook as it moves from Regulated Market to Scale

    FRIWO cuts its 2026 outlook as weak demand and supply‑chain headwinds weigh on earnings, while strong order intake and a planned market segment switch reshape its strategic path.

    FRIWO Downgrades 2026 Outlook as it moves from Regulated Market to Scale
    Foto: Kirill Sh - Unsplash
    • FRIWO lowers its 2026 revenue guidance to around €60m (previously €67–77m) and now expects adjusted Group EBIT to show a loss in the low single‑digit million‑euro range (previously slightly positive).
    • Demand weakness is concentrated in E‑Mobility, Transportation & Logistics and Specialized Tools & Equipment, with Q2 significantly weaker than expected and the anticipated recovery not materializing.
    • H1 2026 order intake was €44.9m, producing a book‑to‑bill ratio >1.6, underlining successful new projects, customers and growth in new sales markets.
    • Geopolitical tensions, material shortages and longer supply‑chain lead times may delay deliveries, revenue recognition and some product launches into 2027, reducing expected H2 catch‑up.
    • Cost‑efficiency measures are taking effect, but the revenue shortfall forces an adjustment of 2026 earnings targets; FRIWO will publish its H1 2026 report on 13 August 2026.
    • Management has approved a move of the listing from the regulated market (General Standard) to the Scale segment of the Frankfurt Open Market, planned to be completed by end‑2026 to cut listing costs and administrative requirements.

    The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at FRIWO is on 13.08.2026.

    The price of FRIWO at the time of the news was 4,8300EUR and was down -4,36 % compared with the previous day.


    FRIWO

    -4,95 %
    +8,84 %
    -4,95 %
    -0,41 %
    -40,00 %
    -86,05 %
    -83,89 %
    -77,67 %
    -34,32 %
    ISIN:DE0006201106WKN:620110
    FRIWO direkt bei SMARTBROKER+ handelnKaufVerkauf

    Geschenk Bonus Aktion Ihre Lieblingsaktie geschenkt Alle Neukunden, die bis zum 31.07.2026 ein Depot bei SMARTBROKER+ eröffnen, erhalten als Willkommensgeschenk einen Anteil ausgewählter Aktien im Wert von 50 Euro!





    Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte



    Autor
    wO Newsflash
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    Mehr anzeigen
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Mehr anzeigen
    RSS IconRSS-Feed abonnieren
    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Verfasst von wO Newsflash
    wallstreetONLINE bei Google bevorzugen.Sie erhalten mehr Inhalte von uns in Ihren Suchergebnissen
    AI generatedDieser Artikel wurde automatisch aus mehreren redaktionellen Quellen erstellt und nicht redaktionell geprüft.
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    FRIWO Downgrades 2026 Outlook as it moves from Regulated Market to Scale FRIWO cuts its 2026 outlook as weak demand and supply‑chain headwinds weigh on earnings, while strong order intake and a planned market segment switch reshape its strategic path.
    Im Durchschnitt erleiden 7 von 10 Kleinanlegern Verluste beim Handel mit Turbo-Zertifikaten. Turbo-Zertifikate sind hoch risikoreiche Produkte und nicht für langfristige Anlagestrategien geeignet.
    Newsletter
    Abonnieren Sie unsere kostenlosen Newsletter und verpassen Sie nichts mehr aus der Redaktion
    Jetzt abonnieren!
    Profitieren Sie von unserem Alleinstellungsmerkmal als den zentralen verlagsunabhängigen Wissens-Hub für einen aktuellen und fundierten Zugang in die Börsen- und Wirtschaftswelt, um strategische Entscheidungen zu treffen.
    • ✅ Größte Finanz-Community Deutschlands
    • ✅ über 550.000 registrierte Nutzer
    • ✅ rund 2.000 Beiträge pro Tag
    • ✅ verlagsunabhängige Partner ARIVA, FinanzNachrichten und BörsenNews
    • ✅ Jederzeit einfach handeln beim SMARTBROKER+
    • ✅ mehr als 25 Jahre Marktpräsenz
    Bonus Aktion: Ihre Lieblingsaktie geschenkt! Jetzt Depot bei SMARTBROKER+ eröffnen und Willkommensgeschenk sichern.
    Aktien-Branchen Übersicht Sitemap Werbung
    Aktien von A - Z: # A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
    Impressum Disclaimer Datenschutz Datenschutz-Einstellungen Nutzungsbedingungen
    wallstreetONLINE bei X wallstreetONLINE bei Instagram wallstreetONLINE bei Facebook wallstreetONLINE bei Youtube wallstreetONLINE bei LinkedIn
    Unsere Apps: Apple App Store Icon Google Play Store Icon
    Wenn Sie Kursdaten, Widgets oder andere Finanzinformationen benötigen, hilft Ihnen ARIVA gerne. 

    Unsere User schätzen wallstreet-online.de: 4.8 von 5 Sternen ermittelt aus 285 Bewertungen bei www.kagels-trading.de
    Zeitverzögerung der Kursdaten: Deutsche Börsen +15 Min. NASDAQ +15 Min. NYSE +20 Min. AMEX +20 Min. Dow Jones +15 Min. Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr.
    Copyright © 1998-2026 Smartbroker Holding AG - Alle Rechte vorbehalten.
    Mit Unterstützung von: Ariva Smartbroker+
    Daten & Kurse von: TTMzero
     