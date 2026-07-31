FRIWO Downgrades 2026 Outlook as it moves from Regulated Market to Scale

FRIWO lowers its 2026 revenue guidance to around €60m (previously €67–77m) and now expects adjusted Group EBIT to show a loss in the low single‑digit million‑euro range (previously slightly positive).

Demand weakness is concentrated in E‑Mobility, Transportation & Logistics and Specialized Tools & Equipment, with Q2 significantly weaker than expected and the anticipated recovery not materializing.

H1 2026 order intake was €44.9m, producing a book‑to‑bill ratio >1.6, underlining successful new projects, customers and growth in new sales markets.

Geopolitical tensions, material shortages and longer supply‑chain lead times may delay deliveries, revenue recognition and some product launches into 2027, reducing expected H2 catch‑up.

Cost‑efficiency measures are taking effect, but the revenue shortfall forces an adjustment of 2026 earnings targets; FRIWO will publish its H1 2026 report on 13 August 2026.

Management has approved a move of the listing from the regulated market (General Standard) to the Scale segment of the Frankfurt Open Market, planned to be completed by end‑2026 to cut listing costs and administrative requirements.

The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at FRIWO is on 13.08.2026.

The price of FRIWO at the time of the news was 4,8300EUR and was down -4,36 % compared with the previous day.







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