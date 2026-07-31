Accentro Real Estate: 2026 Senior Notes holders approve amendments
ACCENTRO’s noteholders have overwhelmingly backed key amendments, marking a decisive step in the company’s ongoing financial restructuring.
Foto: Paul Skupin/Geisler-Fotopress - picture alliance / Geisler-Fotopress
- Noteholders of the Reinstated 2026 Senior Notes (ISIN DE000A254YS5) approved the proposed amendments on 31 July 2026, with 99.57% of votes cast in favor and 84.84% of the notes’ par value participating.
- The vote was conducted "without meeting" following an invitation published on 8 July 2026.
- ACCENTRO is coordinating parallel amendments to three other note issues: the Reinstated 2029 Senior Notes (ISIN DE000A3H3D51), the Super Senior Notes (ISIN DE000A4DFWD1), and the East Refinancing Notes (ISIN DE000A4DFNY6) issued by ACCENTRO East Holding GmbH.
- The Management Board expects the implementation of the amendments for all four note issues to be completed by mid-September 2026.
- Management (Katja Bielecke) thanked noteholders for their strong support, saying the amendments provide flexibility to pursue the company’s restructuring and to increase value for ACCENTRO and its group companies.
- ACCENTRO Real Estate AG is a residential investor and market leader in housing privatization in Germany (focus: Berlin, Central Germany, Rhine-Ruhr), with activities including tenant-oriented apartment sales, portfolio sales to institutional investors, property management and related services; shares are partially listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.
The price of Accentro Real Estate at the time of the news was 43,60EUR and was down -2,02 % compared with the previous
day.
-2,02 %
-12,10 %
-25,47 %
-45,50 %
+28.101,89 %
+2.802,60 %
+504,05 %
+740,86 %
+24,57 %
Bonus Aktion Ihre Lieblingsaktie geschenkt Alle Neukunden, die bis zum 31.07.2026 ein Depot bei SMARTBROKER+ eröffnen, erhalten als Willkommensgeschenk einen Anteil ausgewählter Aktien im Wert von 50 Euro!
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