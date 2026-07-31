Accentro Real Estate: 2026 Senior Notes holders approve amendments

Noteholders of the Reinstated 2026 Senior Notes (ISIN DE000A254YS5) approved the proposed amendments on 31 July 2026, with 99.57% of votes cast in favor and 84.84% of the notes’ par value participating.

The vote was conducted "without meeting" following an invitation published on 8 July 2026.

ACCENTRO is coordinating parallel amendments to three other note issues: the Reinstated 2029 Senior Notes (ISIN DE000A3H3D51), the Super Senior Notes (ISIN DE000A4DFWD1), and the East Refinancing Notes (ISIN DE000A4DFNY6) issued by ACCENTRO East Holding GmbH.

The Management Board expects the implementation of the amendments for all four note issues to be completed by mid-September 2026.

Management (Katja Bielecke) thanked noteholders for their strong support, saying the amendments provide flexibility to pursue the company’s restructuring and to increase value for ACCENTRO and its group companies.

ACCENTRO Real Estate AG is a residential investor and market leader in housing privatization in Germany (focus: Berlin, Central Germany, Rhine-Ruhr), with activities including tenant-oriented apartment sales, portfolio sales to institutional investors, property management and related services; shares are partially listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

The price of Accentro Real Estate at the time of the news was 43,60EUR and was down -2,02 % compared with the previous day.





