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    Accentro Real Estate: 2026 Senior Notes holders approve amendments

    ACCENTRO’s noteholders have overwhelmingly backed key amendments, marking a decisive step in the company’s ongoing financial restructuring.

    Accentro Real Estate: 2026 Senior Notes holders approve amendments
    Foto: Paul Skupin/Geisler-Fotopress - picture alliance / Geisler-Fotopress
    • Noteholders of the Reinstated 2026 Senior Notes (ISIN DE000A254YS5) approved the proposed amendments on 31 July 2026, with 99.57% of votes cast in favor and 84.84% of the notes’ par value participating.
    • The vote was conducted "without meeting" following an invitation published on 8 July 2026.
    • ACCENTRO is coordinating parallel amendments to three other note issues: the Reinstated 2029 Senior Notes (ISIN DE000A3H3D51), the Super Senior Notes (ISIN DE000A4DFWD1), and the East Refinancing Notes (ISIN DE000A4DFNY6) issued by ACCENTRO East Holding GmbH.
    • The Management Board expects the implementation of the amendments for all four note issues to be completed by mid-September 2026.
    • Management (Katja Bielecke) thanked noteholders for their strong support, saying the amendments provide flexibility to pursue the company’s restructuring and to increase value for ACCENTRO and its group companies.
    • ACCENTRO Real Estate AG is a residential investor and market leader in housing privatization in Germany (focus: Berlin, Central Germany, Rhine-Ruhr), with activities including tenant-oriented apartment sales, portfolio sales to institutional investors, property management and related services; shares are partially listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

    The price of Accentro Real Estate at the time of the news was 43,60EUR and was down -2,02 % compared with the previous day.


    Accentro Real Estate

    -2,02 %
    -12,10 %
    -25,47 %
    -45,50 %
    +28.101,89 %
    +2.802,60 %
    +504,05 %
    +740,86 %
    +24,57 %
    ISIN:DE000A40ZVK3WKN:A40ZVK
    Accentro Real Estate direkt bei SMARTBROKER+ handelnKaufVerkauf

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    Accentro Real Estate: 2026 Senior Notes holders approve amendments ACCENTRO’s noteholders have overwhelmingly backed key amendments, marking a decisive step in the company’s ongoing financial restructuring.
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