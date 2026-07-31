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    BRANICKS Group: Lock-Up Agreements for Notes Restructuring Now In Effect

    Branicks enters a decisive new phase: lock-up agreements are now fully effective, leadership reshapes, and a comprehensive refinancing and restructuring moves ahead.

    BRANICKS Group: Lock-Up Agreements for Notes Restructuring Now In Effect
    Foto: DIC Asset AG
    • Lock-Up Agreements became fully effective on 31 July 2026 at 17:34 CEST.
    • Effectiveness conditions met: >50% of holders of the EUR 400 million notes (ISIN XS2388910270, due 22 Sep 2026) and 100% of the outstanding promissory notes and registered notes joined the Lock-Up Agreements.
    • Josef Schultheis appointed to the management board as Chief Restructuring Officer.
    • The chairman of the supervisory board resigned with effect on 31 July 2026.
    • Branicks will now implement the refinancing and restructuring concept agreed with creditors and will inform the capital markets of further developments.
    • The company has invited noteholders to a vote without a meeting under section 18 of the German Bonds Act (SchVG).

    The next important date, Press release on the quarterly report (as of Q3)., at BRANICKS Group is on 31.12.2026.

    The price of BRANICKS Group at the time of the news was 0,9500EUR and was up +1,82 % compared with the previous day.


    BRANICKS Group

    -1,72 %
    -10,60 %
    -10,60 %
    -29,29 %
    -52,92 %
    -79,02 %
    -93,89 %
    -88,07 %
    -96,11 %
    ISIN:DE000A1X3XX4WKN:A1X3XX
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    BRANICKS Group: Lock-Up Agreements for Notes Restructuring Now In Effect Branicks enters a decisive new phase: lock-up agreements are now fully effective, leadership reshapes, and a comprehensive refinancing and restructuring moves ahead.
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