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    VIB Vermögen AG: Lock-Up Agreements with BRANICKS Noteholders Take Effect

    BRANICKS Group AG and VIB Vermögen AG have reached a key milestone: lock-up agreements with noteholders are now fully effective, paving the way for refinancing and restructuring.

    VIB Vermögen AG: Lock-Up Agreements with BRANICKS Noteholders Take Effect
    Foto: Paul Skupin/Geisler-Fotopress - picture alliance / Geisler-Fotopress
    • Lock-up agreements between BRANICKS Group AG (parent) and VIB Vermögen AG with a group of noteholders became fully effective on 31 July 2026 at 17:34 CEST.
    • The Lock-Up Agreements were signed on 30 July 2026.
    • The agreements cover Branicks’ unsecured notes, registered notes and promissory note loans with a currently outstanding principal amount of EUR 400 million.
    • The affected unsecured notes are due on 22 September 2026.
    • All effectiveness conditions set out in the Lock-Up Agreements have been satisfied.
    • Next steps: implementation of the agreed refinancing and restructuring concept and VIB’s business plan; VIB will inform the capital markets of further developments as required by law.

    The price of VIB Vermoegen at the time of the news was 6,9900EUR and was down -7,05 % compared with the previous day.
    15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 7,1000EUR this corresponds to a plus of +1,57 % since publication.


    VIB Vermoegen

    -6,58 %
    -5,91 %
    -9,56 %
    -12,28 %
    -3,31 %
    -53,69 %
    -79,64 %
    -60,99 %
    -66,19 %
    ISIN:DE000A2YPDD0WKN:A2YPDD
    VIB Vermoegen direkt bei SMARTBROKER+ handelnKaufVerkauf






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    VIB Vermögen AG: Lock-Up Agreements with BRANICKS Noteholders Take Effect BRANICKS Group AG and VIB Vermögen AG have reached a key milestone: lock-up agreements with noteholders are now fully effective, paving the way for refinancing and restructuring.
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