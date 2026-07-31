VIB Vermögen AG: Lock-Up Agreements with BRANICKS Noteholders Take Effect
BRANICKS Group AG and VIB Vermögen AG have reached a key milestone: lock-up agreements with noteholders are now fully effective, paving the way for refinancing and restructuring.
Foto: Paul Skupin/Geisler-Fotopress - picture alliance / Geisler-Fotopress
- Lock-up agreements between BRANICKS Group AG (parent) and VIB Vermögen AG with a group of noteholders became fully effective on 31 July 2026 at 17:34 CEST.
- The Lock-Up Agreements were signed on 30 July 2026.
- The agreements cover Branicks’ unsecured notes, registered notes and promissory note loans with a currently outstanding principal amount of EUR 400 million.
- The affected unsecured notes are due on 22 September 2026.
- All effectiveness conditions set out in the Lock-Up Agreements have been satisfied.
- Next steps: implementation of the agreed refinancing and restructuring concept and VIB’s business plan; VIB will inform the capital markets of further developments as required by law.
The price of VIB Vermoegen at the time of the news was 6,9900EUR and was down -7,05 % compared with the previous day.
15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 7,1000EUR this corresponds to a plus of +1,57 % since publication.
-6,58 %
-5,91 %
-9,56 %
-12,28 %
-3,31 %
-53,69 %
-79,64 %
-60,99 %
-66,19 %
Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
AI generatedDieser Artikel wurde automatisch aus mehreren redaktionellen Quellen erstellt und nicht redaktionell geprüft.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte