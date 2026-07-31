VIB Vermögen AG: Lock-Up Agreements with BRANICKS Noteholders Take Effect

Lock-up agreements between BRANICKS Group AG (parent) and VIB Vermögen AG with a group of noteholders became fully effective on 31 July 2026 at 17:34 CEST.

The Lock-Up Agreements were signed on 30 July 2026.

The agreements cover Branicks’ unsecured notes, registered notes and promissory note loans with a currently outstanding principal amount of EUR 400 million.

The affected unsecured notes are due on 22 September 2026.

All effectiveness conditions set out in the Lock-Up Agreements have been satisfied.

Next steps: implementation of the agreed refinancing and restructuring concept and VIB’s business plan; VIB will inform the capital markets of further developments as required by law.

The price of VIB Vermoegen at the time of the news was 6,9900EUR and was down -7,05 % compared with the previous day.

15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 7,1000EUR this corresponds to a plus of +1,57 % since publication.







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