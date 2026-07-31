ABO Energy Secures Financing Deal to Extend Standstill and Restructure
ABO Energy has secured more time with its lenders, paving the way for a long-term financing concept to underpin its ongoing restructuring and future stability.
Foto: Horst Galuschka - picture alliance/dpa
- ABO Energy reached an agreement with its financing partners to extend the existing standstill agreement until 30 November 2026.
- Rothschild & Co is acting on behalf of the financing partners to develop proposals for a future-proof financing solution.
- The proposed financing solution is intended to support ABO Energy’s ongoing restructuring process.
- ABO Energy will inform the capital market of any material progress in the process in accordance with legal requirements.
- The announcement was published as inside information pursuant to Article 17 MAR on 31 July 2026.
- The issuer (ABO Energy) is solely responsible for the content of the announcement, which was distributed via EQS News.
The price of ABO Energy at the time of the news was 3,6950EUR and was up +4,75 % compared with the previous day.
+6,80 %
+4,00 %
-9,01 %
-39,32 %
-90,94 %
-93,55 %
-92,15 %
-60,11 %
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