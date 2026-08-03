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    AEVIS VICTORIA SA (AEVS.SW): MRH Outperforms the Swiss Hotel Market

    MRH Switzerland AG delivered resilient growth in a soft Swiss hotel market, lifting revenue, strengthening key rate metrics and preserving robust profitability.

    AEVIS VICTORIA SA (AEVS.SW): MRH Outperforms the Swiss Hotel Market
    Foto: adobe.stock.com
    • MRH Switzerland AG reported H1 2026 consolidated revenue up 1.0% to CHF 104.9 million (Accommodation CHF 61.5m; Food & Beverage CHF 38.0m).
    • The group outperformed the Swiss hotel market, which is estimated to have declined about 0.7% in H1 2026 (FSO provisional: Jan–May overnight stays -0.3%; June -2.2%).
    • Key rate metrics improved: average daily rate (ADR) +2.8% to CHF 651, RevPAR +3.2% to CHF 354, while occupancy remained stable at 54.3%.
    • Operating profitability stayed strong: EBITDAR margin broadly stable versus the prior-year high (26.1%), with Food & Beverage margin rising to 16.6% (H1 2025: 15.1%) and tight cost control.
    • Strategic focus after completing a major investment cycle: emphasis on revenue quality, pricing discipline and continuous operational improvement, leveraging Michel Reybier Hospitality expertise.
    • Portfolio and outlook: 11 hotels (1,180 rooms), 367,819 overnight stays and 1,153 employees; MRH is a 100% subsidiary of AEVIS VICTORIA SA and enters H2 with confidence but remains attentive to international demand, geopolitical volatility and economic conditions.

    The price of AEVIS VICTORIA at the time of the news was 13,500EUR and was down -0,74 % compared with the previous day.
    14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 13,650EUR this corresponds to a plus of +1,11 % since publication.


    AEVIS VICTORIA

    +0,74 %
    -4,26 %
    +0,75 %
    -8,16 %
    -3,91 %
    -29,96 %
    +8,00 %
    +49,06 %
    +207,17 %
    ISIN:CH0478634105WKN:A2PLW7
    AEVIS VICTORIA direkt bei SMARTBROKER+ handelnKaufVerkauf

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    AEVIS VICTORIA SA (AEVS.SW): MRH Outperforms the Swiss Hotel Market MRH Switzerland AG delivered resilient growth in a soft Swiss hotel market, lifting revenue, strengthening key rate metrics and preserving robust profitability.
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