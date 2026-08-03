Stabilus: Margin Up as Revenue Falls; Fabreeka/Tech Sale Closed, Debt Down
Stabilus navigated a mixed quarter, balancing softer revenues with stronger margins, a major divestment gain, and a bold robotics partnership for future growth.
Foto: Stabilus SE
- Q3 FY2026 revenue was €299.5 million, down 5.2% year-on-year (organic -4.4%); the industrial business grew around 8% organically, while the automotive business declined.
- Adjusted EBIT was €32.2 million with an adjusted EBIT margin of 10.8% (up 30 basis points from 10.5% in Q3 FY2025), supported by cost discipline and efficiency measures.
- Net profit rose to €51.4 million from €10.1 million in Q3 FY2025, driven largely by a €44.4 million gain from the sale of Fabreeka and Tech Products completed in June 2026.
- The sale of Fabreeka and Tech Products was completed on June 23, 2026, generating €79.2 million cash and a €44.4 million gain; proceeds to reduce debt, with net leverage at 2.77 and covenant headroom expanded (3.9 for FY2027 and back to 3.5 by FY2028).
- Stabilus reiterated its FY2026 forecast: revenue around €1.15 billion, adjusted EBIT margin around 10%, and adjusted FCF around €90 million.
- The company entered a strategic partnership with Synapticon to co-develop and mass-produce integrated actuators for humanoid robots, with production in Europe from 2027 and ramp-up in North America from 2028.
The next important date, Quarterly Report 9M FY2026, at Stabilus is on 03.08.2026.
The price of Stabilus at the time of the news was 14,390EUR and was down -0,62 % compared with the previous day.
13 minutes after the article was published, the price was 14,560EUR this corresponds to a plus of +1,18 % since publication.
At this time, the index SDAX was at 18.345,23PKT (-0,79 %).
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