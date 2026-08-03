q.beyond Snaps Up Majority Stake in SAP Healthcare Specialist GITG

q.beyond AG acquires a 51% majority stake in SAP healthcare specialist GITG AG.

The move marks market entry into the high-growth healthcare sector and introduces GS-H as a turnkey replacement for SAP’s expiring hospital core system IS-H, which SAP will discontinue in 2030.

GITG (founded in 2002) has about 40 highly specialized employees and more than 500 projects, establishing itself as a leading SAP healthcare specialist.

The combined offering provides a full-stack solution for hospitals—GITG supplies GS-H and hospital systems expertise, while q.beyond contributes security, cloud, managed services, and AI orchestration.

The takeover is financed entirely from internal funds, with the purchase price kept confidential.

It constitutes a milestone in q.beyond’s 2028 Strategy, advancing sector focus and internationalisation (including Austria and Switzerland) and nearshoring in Latvia, Romania, and Spain, with targets of around €250 million revenue and ~10% EBITDA by 2028.

The next important date, Publication of the 2026 half-year financial report., at q.beyond is on 10.08.2026.

The price of q.beyond at the time of the news was 3,4800EUR and was up +0,29 % compared with the previous day.



Exklusiv für wallstreetONLINE User Eröffnen Sie bis zum 31.08.2026 ein Depot bei Smartbroker+ und erhalten Sie einen Anteil Ihrer Lieblingsaktie in unserer Auswahl im Wert von 50 Euro. und erhalten Sie einen Anteil Ihrer Lieblingsaktie in unserer Auswahl im Wert von 50 Euro.



