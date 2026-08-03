Gerresheimer, Dividend 15 Split Corp A & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Morgen
Foto: Marion Stolzenwald - Gerresheimer AG
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|Xiaomi
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|SalesCloser Technologies
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|Gerresheimer
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|Almonty Industries
|15
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|Silber
|13
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|Zoetis Registered (A)
|11
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|The Western Union Company
|10
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|SpaceX
|10
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|Dividend 15 Split Corp A
|+21,81 %
|📰
|🥈
|Kioxia Holdings Corporation
|+12,05 %
|💬
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|🥉
|Harmonic Drive Systems
|+10,83 %
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|Suzuki
|-5,24 %
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Saga Metals
Wochenperformance: +6,82 %
Wochenperformance: +6,82 %
Platz 1
Battery X Metals
Wochenperformance: +6,41 %
Wochenperformance: +6,41 %
Platz 2
DroneShield
Wochenperformance: -15,55 %
Wochenperformance: -15,55 %
Platz 3
Viromed Medical
Wochenperformance: -5,10 %
Wochenperformance: -5,10 %
Platz 4
Xiaomi
Wochenperformance: -4,73 %
Wochenperformance: -4,73 %
Platz 5
SalesCloser Technologies
Wochenperformance: +9,86 %
Wochenperformance: +9,86 %
Platz 6
Gerresheimer
Wochenperformance: +5,38 %
Wochenperformance: +5,38 %
Platz 7
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: -17,05 %
Wochenperformance: -17,05 %
Platz 8
Silber
Wochenperformance: -1,84 %
Wochenperformance: -1,84 %
Platz 9
Zoetis Registered (A)
Wochenperformance: +1,17 %
Wochenperformance: +1,17 %
Platz 10
The Western Union Company
Wochenperformance: -21,54 %
Wochenperformance: -21,54 %
Platz 11
SpaceX
Wochenperformance: -5,14 %
Wochenperformance: -5,14 %
Platz 12
Dividend 15 Split Corp A
Wochenperformance: -1,34 %
Wochenperformance: -1,34 %
Platz 13
Kioxia Holdings Corporation
Wochenperformance: -1,06 %
Wochenperformance: -1,06 %
Platz 14
Harmonic Drive Systems
Wochenperformance: +0,26 %
Wochenperformance: +0,26 %
Platz 15
Suzuki
Wochenperformance: -0,68 %
Wochenperformance: -0,68 %
Platz 16
FANUC
Wochenperformance: -7,78 %
Wochenperformance: -7,78 %
Platz 17
Hua Hong Semiconductor
Wochenperformance: -11,67 %
Wochenperformance: -11,67 %
Platz 18
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