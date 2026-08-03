JPMorgan senkt Ziel für Aixtron auf 60 Euro - 'Overweight'

Aixtron CC 30.07.2026 - Teil 3





GaN

Infliction point of the data center conversion to 800HVDC not seen yet. 10% of total order intake in H1. Utilization rate (60-70%) at customer level is increasing but it is difficult to predict, when that will lead to new orders. Maybe in 2026 already or in H1/27.

GaN opportunity is more on the board level. The lower the Voltage the more die area is needed

If the 800HVDC wave comes it will result in multiple dozen tool orders.

300mm technological outperformance versus 200mm confirmed by leading customer. Hyperion qualification running at >5 customers.

SiC

Utilization gradually improving. If and when that leads to new orders is to early to predict. No.1 SiC tool in 2025 according to market research. Tool with the lowest cost of ownership. Superjunction MOSFETs with higher complexity seen on the horizon.





LED/microLED

Little demand if any comes from China for smart glasses and AR applications. Meta/Ray Ban

Several customers are working on Datacom short link applications (baggo-mh: I believe that is AMS-Osram) and Aixtron expects incremental orders in late 2026 or early 2027 if customers are successful.





Guidance 2027

Management expects power market to be coming back

Oddo BHF expects revenue of 900m in 2027 and management says this is probably about right, with orders coming in at about and above 200m per quarter.

Capacity is not a limiting factor for the revenue. Even 1 billion would be possible. Aixtron is CAPEX light. Assembly & testing only at the Aixtron HQ.

Margin improvement by 2% is possible

Q1/27 to be on the level that Q4/26 is predicted to come out right now (220m)





Gruß

Bild: https://img.wallstreet-online.de/smilies/smile.gifBild: https://img.wallstreet-online.de/smilies/cool.gif baggo-mh







