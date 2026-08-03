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JPMorgan senkt Ziel für Aixtron auf 60 Euro - 'Overweight'
- JPMorgan senkt Aixtron Kursziel von 70 auf 60 Euro
- Einstufung bleibt Overweight trotz Kurszielsenkung
- Danninger: Nachfrage Optoelektronik, Power ungewiss
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat das Kursziel für Aixtron nach Zahlen zum zweiten Quartal von 70 auf 60 Euro gesenkt, die Einstufung jedoch auf "Overweight" belassen. Der Tenor eines Gesprächs mit Finanzchef Christian Danninger sei "extrem positiv" gewesen, schrieb Craig A McDowell in einer Einschätzung am Montag. Danniger habe von einer hohen und andauernden Nachfrage nach Optoelektronik berichtet. Der Top-Manager habe jedoch gleichzeitig eingeräumt, dass eine Rückkehr zu Wachstum in der Leistungselektronik ungewiss sei./rob/bek/ck
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 31.07.2026 / 19:08 / BST Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 03.08.2026 / 00:15 / BST
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Zusätzliche Unternehmensinformationen zur AIXTRON Aktie
Die AIXTRON Aktie wird zum Zeitpunkt der Veröffentlichung der Nachricht mit einem Plus von +0,71 % und einem Kurs von 36,69 auf Tradegate (03. August 2026, 11:09 Uhr) gehandelt.
Auf 7 Tage gesehen hat sich der Kurs der AIXTRON Aktie um -7,80 % verändert. Der Verlust auf 30 Tage beträgt -17,45 %.
Die Marktkapitalisierung von AIXTRON bezifferte sich zuletzt auf 4,12 Mrd..
AIXTRON zahlte zuletzt (2026) eine Dividende von 0,1500. Das entsprach einer Dividendenrendite von 0,2900 %.
Die letzten 5 Analysten haben ein durchschnittliches Kursziel von 57,80EUR. Das niedrigste Kursziel von Analysten liegt bei 42,00EUR und das höchste Kursziel liegt bei 73,00EUR was eine Bandbreite von +15,77 %/+101,21 % bedeutet.
Analyst: JPMorgan
Kursziel: 60 Euro
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Aixtron CC 30.07.2026 - Teil 3
GaN
GaN opportunity is more on the board level. The lower the Voltage the more die area is needed
If the 800HVDC wave comes it will result in multiple dozen tool orders.
300mm technological outperformance versus 200mm confirmed by leading customer. Hyperion qualification running at >5 customers.
LED/microLED
Little demand if any comes from China for smart glasses and AR applications. Meta/Ray Ban
Guidance 2027
Management expects power market to be coming back
Oddo BHF expects revenue of 900m in 2027 and management says this is probably about right, with orders coming in at about and above 200m per quarter.
Capacity is not a limiting factor for the revenue. Even 1 billion would be possible. Aixtron is CAPEX light. Assembly & testing only at the Aixtron HQ.
Margin improvement by 2% is possible
Aixtron CC 30.07.2026 - Teil 2
Optoelectronics
Quotes from Felix:
- clear infliction point
- exceptionally strong order momentum
- well over 2/3rd of orders received in Q2 â (80%)
- customer demand exceeding expectations
- customers are ramping aggressively
AI data center communication is architecturally shifting from copper (max.100 GHz) transmission to lasers and photonics with data rates of 800 GHz and ev. 1,6THz. Scale up, scale across and scale out come into play and will lead to high demand in 2027 and 2028. It is important to understand that the higher the transmission speed, the larger the die size needs to be, which means more wafers and Aixtron tools needed. Datacom lasers need multiple epitaxial growth steps so uniformity and yield are critical.
G10-AsP tool of record. Ships in a customer specific 4' configuration (80%) with the 6' option kit for retrofitting if and when the wafers are available at a reasonable price.
Multitool orders coming not only from the big Photonics manufacturers but also from the smaller ones. Approx. 15 in total located in Europe, US, Japan, China and Taiwan. Structural growth phase beyond 2026 seen by management.
Expectations of 80-100 tool orders per year is too low. Forecasts from bis customers. Current demand is stronger than that.
Gross Margin is better on the lasers than the other systems. For 2027 perhaps 44% GM for the company but not 50%.
Technical details on opto
CPO (co-packaged optics) or other external laser source
optical circuit switching
Optical architecture nuances make no difference on demand for Aixtron tools
Puggable optics
Co-packaged Optics
PICs
Optical interconnects GPU-HBM (end of decade)
Gruß
Bild: https://www.ariva.de/forum/smiley/smiley-laughing.gifBild: https://www.ariva.de/forum/smiley/smiley-cool.gif baggo-mh
Aixtron CC 30.07.2026 - Teil 1
Der Übersichtlichkeit halber habe ich meine Notizen in mehrer Teile aufgeteilt:
Mal abgesehen von den 15 minütigen technischen Problemen zu Beginn des calls (jetzt endlich als webcast verfügbar) war er für mich sehr aufschlussreich und informativ.
Präsentation findet man hier: https://www.aixtron.com/investoren/publikationen/ir-praesent…
Recording: https://www.aixtron.com/investoren/events/telefonkonferenz/2…
Wichtigste Erkenntnis für mich:
- order momentum im Bereich Optoelectronics continuous
- order book includes orders for 2027 and 2028 already
- orders for 95 million received in July 26
- Felix guided several times for 800 million in 2027 already
Equipment revenue in Q2 (H1/26)
52% (54%) Optoelectronics
31% (23%)LED/microLED
17% (22%) GaN & SiC Powerelectronics
1% ( 2%) R&D tools
R&D in 2026
Gruß
Bild: https://www.ariva.de/forum/smiley/smiley-laughing.gifBild: https://www.ariva.de/forum/smiley/smiley-cool.gif baggo-mh