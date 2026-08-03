Beiersdorf AG Stock: Beiersdorf lifts 2026 guidance, NIVEA turnaround plan

Beiersdorf adjusted its guidance for full-year 2026 and started the next phase of NIVEA’s turnaround to restore growth momentum by 2027 and beyond.

For 2026, organic sales are expected to decline in the low-single digit percentage range in the Consumer segment and the Group, while the tesa segment is expected to be flat to slightly growing.

EBIT margin excluding special factors for 2026: Consumer expected at least 11.0% (down from 13.6% prior year); tesa slightly below prior year (16.1%); Group at least 11.8% (down from 14.0%).

The second phase of NIVEA’s rebalancing aims to reignite growth across all categories, boost volume and penetration through accessibility and local relevance, within 18 months, and will involve additional investments in consumer-facing activities that will negatively affect the current-year EBIT margin.

In H1 2026, net sales declined organically by 3.5% to EUR 4,952 million; Consumer segment fell 4.0% to EUR 4,113 million; tesa grew 2.5% to EUR 839 million; EBIT margin excluding special factors was 15.5% for Group (Consumer 15.4%, tesa 16.2%).

Beiersdorf expects to return to net sales growth in 2027 with margin stabilization, and from 2028 onward to return to profitable growth with net sales growth above market and steady EBIT margin improvement.

The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at Beiersdorf is on 05.08.2026.

The price of Beiersdorf at the time of the news was 80,85EUR and was down -0,22 % compared with the previous day.

15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 77,38EUR this corresponds to a minus of -4,29 % since publication.

At this time, the index DAX was at 25.987,00PKT (+0,70 %).







Schreibe Deinen Kommentar