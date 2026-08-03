Partners Group Holding Boosts EBITDA Margin via AI in Portfolio Companies
Harnessing portfolio synergies, Partners Group and Version 1 used AI to transform Foundation Risk Partners, sharply boosting efficiency and EBITDA.
Foto: adobe.stock.com
- Partners Group drove a 120 basis-point EBITDA margin uplift at portfolio company Foundation Risk Partners (FRP), equivalent to USD 10 million of EBITDA impact.
- The AI program was delivered in collaboration with Version 1, another Partners Group portfolio company, using FRP’s proprietary policy-level dataset.
- Version 1’s AI Labs built two agentic AI solutions that cut the average policy processing cycle for new clients by 94% (doubling close rates) and automated human-intensive policy checking.
- The program was executed by a seven-person team augmented by Version 1, with the first use case taken from concept to production in 14 weeks.
- Partners Group acquired FRP and Version 1 in 2022; both companies have since doubled their revenues, demonstrating strong post-acquisition performance.
- Partners Group positions this as an example of driving transformational, measurable AI value through portfolio synergies as part of its broader private markets strategy (Partners Group manages ~USD 186 billion in AUM).
The next important date, "Quartalsmitteilung" — "quarterly report" (also: "quarterly statement" or "quarterly announcement," depending on context)., at Partners Group Holding is on 01.09.2026.
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