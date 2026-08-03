PAUL Tech AG Posts EUR 3.2M Net Income After Tax in 2025; 2026 Outlook
After a transformative 2024, PAUL returns to profit in 2025, fueled by surging Net Zero demand, robust financing, and a strong outlook for accelerated growth through 2027.
Foto: lightpoet - stock.adobe.com
- Net income after tax of EUR 3.2 million in FY2025, returning to profitability following the 2024 PAUL Net Zero transformation.
- Revenue rose to EUR 81.8 million in 2025 (up 156.1% vs. EUR 31.9m), slightly above guidance, driven by the successful market launch of PAUL Net Zero.
- EBITDA of EUR 10.9 million and adjusted EBITDA of EUR 15.0 million (after one-off transaction/advisory costs), in line with the low double-digit million guidance.
- Order intake shifted strongly to PAUL Net Zero: EUR 312.6 million (+EUR 89.8m); PAUL Performance down to EUR 2.0m; signed contracts for ~46,000 residential units (~EUR 1.1bn) and LOIs for ~9,000 more; Adler framework for ~17,500 units underway.
- Major financing milestones: MEAG provided EUR 120m (2025), Berliner Volksbank added EUR 28m (2026), Searchlight Capital arranged a new EUR 40m financing replacing a promissory loan; existing EUR 35m bond extended to 1 Dec 2026; refinancing discussions ongoing.
- Outlook: FY2026 revenue up to EUR 89m with EBITDA in the low double-digit millions and net income in the low single-digit millions (≈15,000 units expected completed in H2); FY2027 targeted EBITDA well above EUR 50m based on >30,000 installed units and a goal of 100,000 contracts by 2027.
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