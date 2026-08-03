Verbio SE Beats Forecast with Preliminary EBITDA for FY 2025/2026

Preliminary EBITDA for FY 2025/2026 is approx. EUR 192 million, exceeding the prior guidance range of EUR 160–180 million.

This outperformance is mainly due to improved CO₂ efficiency of Verbio’s biofuels and higher-than-expected selling prices.

Net debt was approx. EUR 92 million as of June 30, 2026, well below the expected maximum of EUR 140 million.

The audited financial results will be published in the Annual Report for the year ended June 30, 2026 on September 24, 2026.

Verbio operates biorefineries that convert regional biomass into biofuels, green energy and renewable products, employing about 1,400 people across Europe, Asia and North America.

The announcement contains forward-looking statements based on management’s estimates and assumptions, which may differ from actual future developments; Verbio’s shares are listed on the Frankfurt Prime Standard (ISIN DE000A0JL9W6).

The next important date, Publication of the Group Annual Financial Report 2025/2026, at Verbio is on 24.09.2026.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 18.525,04PKT (+0,98 %).







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