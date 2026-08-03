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    Verbio SE Beats Forecast with Preliminary EBITDA for FY 2025/2026

    Verbio lifts the curtain on a standout fiscal year, with stronger earnings, leaner debt and a sharpened focus on sustainable biofuel innovation.

    Verbio SE Beats Forecast with Preliminary EBITDA for FY 2025/2026
    Foto: Christophe Gateau - dpa
    • Preliminary EBITDA for FY 2025/2026 is approx. EUR 192 million, exceeding the prior guidance range of EUR 160–180 million.
    • This outperformance is mainly due to improved CO₂ efficiency of Verbio’s biofuels and higher-than-expected selling prices.
    • Net debt was approx. EUR 92 million as of June 30, 2026, well below the expected maximum of EUR 140 million.
    • The audited financial results will be published in the Annual Report for the year ended June 30, 2026 on September 24, 2026.
    • Verbio operates biorefineries that convert regional biomass into biofuels, green energy and renewable products, employing about 1,400 people across Europe, Asia and North America.
    • The announcement contains forward-looking statements based on management’s estimates and assumptions, which may differ from actual future developments; Verbio’s shares are listed on the Frankfurt Prime Standard (ISIN DE000A0JL9W6).

    The next important date, Publication of the Group Annual Financial Report 2025/2026, at Verbio is on 24.09.2026.

    At this time, the index SDAX was at 18.525,04PKT (+0,98 %).


    Verbio

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    -8,53 %
    -24,10 %
    +152,22 %
    -34,92 %
    -38,29 %
    +459,39 %
    +62,00 %
    ISIN:DE000A0JL9W6WKN:A0JL9W
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    Verbio SE Beats Forecast with Preliminary EBITDA for FY 2025/2026 Verbio lifts the curtain on a standout fiscal year, with stronger earnings, leaner debt and a sharpened focus on sustainable biofuel innovation.
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