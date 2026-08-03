Verbio SE Beats Forecast with Preliminary EBITDA for FY 2025/2026
Verbio lifts the curtain on a standout fiscal year, with stronger earnings, leaner debt and a sharpened focus on sustainable biofuel innovation.
Foto: Christophe Gateau - dpa
- Preliminary EBITDA for FY 2025/2026 is approx. EUR 192 million, exceeding the prior guidance range of EUR 160–180 million.
- This outperformance is mainly due to improved CO₂ efficiency of Verbio’s biofuels and higher-than-expected selling prices.
- Net debt was approx. EUR 92 million as of June 30, 2026, well below the expected maximum of EUR 140 million.
- The audited financial results will be published in the Annual Report for the year ended June 30, 2026 on September 24, 2026.
- Verbio operates biorefineries that convert regional biomass into biofuels, green energy and renewable products, employing about 1,400 people across Europe, Asia and North America.
- The announcement contains forward-looking statements based on management’s estimates and assumptions, which may differ from actual future developments; Verbio’s shares are listed on the Frankfurt Prime Standard (ISIN DE000A0JL9W6).
The next important date, Publication of the Group Annual Financial Report 2025/2026, at Verbio is on 24.09.2026.
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