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    Adtran Networks SE Unveils Q2 2026 Results: What Investors Should Know

    In Q2 2026, the company delivered strong, profitable growth, driven by robust demand for its optical networking solutions and ongoing network modernization.

    Adtran Networks SE Unveils Q2 2026 Results: What Investors Should Know
    Foto: adobe.stock.com
    • Q2 2026 revenue: EUR 133.4 million, up 21.6% year over year.
    • Pro forma gross profit: EUR 47.1 million (35.3% of revenues), up from EUR 36.2 million (33.0%) in Q2 2025.
    • Pro forma EBIT: EUR 4.37 million (3.3% of revenues), vs a loss of EUR 7.39 million (-6.7%) in Q2 2025.
    • Growth drivers: strong customer demand and deployments across the optical networking portfolio, supported by investments in higher-capacity network infrastructure and modernization projects.
    • The Q2 2026 results were unaudited and prepared under IFRS; full 6M 2026 report will be published on August 11, 2026.
    • Pro forma information excludes stock option amortization, goodwill and acquisition-related intangible amortization/impairment, anniversary payments (from 2025), and non-recurring M&A/restructuring expenses; not IFRS and should not substitute for IFRS results.

    The next important date, Press release on the half-year financial report., at Adtran Networks is on 04.08.2026.

    At this time, the index SDAX was at 18.525,04PKT (+0,98 %).


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    ISIN:DE0005103006WKN:510300
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    Adtran Networks SE Unveils Q2 2026 Results: What Investors Should Know In Q2 2026, the company delivered strong, profitable growth, driven by robust demand for its optical networking solutions and ongoing network modernization.
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