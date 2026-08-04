Adtran Networks SE Unveils Q2 2026 Results: What Investors Should Know

Q2 2026 revenue: EUR 133.4 million, up 21.6% year over year.

Pro forma gross profit: EUR 47.1 million (35.3% of revenues), up from EUR 36.2 million (33.0%) in Q2 2025.

Pro forma EBIT: EUR 4.37 million (3.3% of revenues), vs a loss of EUR 7.39 million (-6.7%) in Q2 2025.

Growth drivers: strong customer demand and deployments across the optical networking portfolio, supported by investments in higher-capacity network infrastructure and modernization projects.

The Q2 2026 results were unaudited and prepared under IFRS; full 6M 2026 report will be published on August 11, 2026.

Pro forma information excludes stock option amortization, goodwill and acquisition-related intangible amortization/impairment, anniversary payments (from 2025), and non-recurring M&A/restructuring expenses; not IFRS and should not substitute for IFRS results.

The next important date, Press release on the half-year financial report., at Adtran Networks is on 04.08.2026.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 18.525,04PKT (+0,98 %).





