Q3 2025/26: Tough environment, Precision efficiency plan boosts forecast
All for One navigated a flat nine-month revenue performance while reshaping its portfolio, cutting costs and pursuing strategic M&A and a major takeover offer.
Foto: lightpoet - stock.adobe.com
- 9-month revenue essentially flat at EUR 379.6m (vs EUR 380.4m prior year); cloud & services grew +4%, software & support fell -8%, and recurring revenue rose to 53% of total.
- EBIT before M&A effects (non‑IFRS) fell to -EUR 9.3m (margin -2.4%) mainly due to a weak Q3 and one‑off costs from the "Precision" programme; adjusted EBIT before M&A effects was +EUR 10.9m (margin 2.9%).
- The "Precision" efficiency programme was implemented, generating one‑off costs of about EUR 20m in 2025/26 but targeted to cut annual expenses by ~EUR 20m from autumn 2026 and improve margins from Q4.
- All for One acquired the apsolut Group in March 2026 (contributing ~EUR 14.2m revenue), and also took a minority stake in BrightFlare; the apsolut acquisition was financed partly by promissory note loans, increasing net debt to EUR 104.6m and lowering the equity ratio to 22%.
- A voluntary takeover offer by VINCI Energies was announced on 16 July 2026 at EUR 67.50 per share (≈95.5% premium); completion is conditional (including merger control and ≥75% acceptance) and expected in Q4 2025/26.
- Management confirmed the 2025/26 guidance: consolidated revenue expected EUR 500–530m (including apsolut) and EBIT before M&A effects (non‑IFRS) expected around EUR 0 ± EUR 5m (reflecting the one‑off Precision costs).
The next important date, Publication of quarterly report (as of Q3), at All for One Group is on 04.08.2026.
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