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    Q3 2025/26: Tough environment, Precision efficiency plan boosts forecast

    All for One navigated a flat nine-month revenue performance while reshaping its portfolio, cutting costs and pursuing strategic M&A and a major takeover offer.

    Q3 2025/26: Tough environment, Precision efficiency plan boosts forecast
    Foto: lightpoet - stock.adobe.com
    • 9-month revenue essentially flat at EUR 379.6m (vs EUR 380.4m prior year); cloud & services grew +4%, software & support fell -8%, and recurring revenue rose to 53% of total.
    • EBIT before M&A effects (non‑IFRS) fell to -EUR 9.3m (margin -2.4%) mainly due to a weak Q3 and one‑off costs from the "Precision" programme; adjusted EBIT before M&A effects was +EUR 10.9m (margin 2.9%).
    • The "Precision" efficiency programme was implemented, generating one‑off costs of about EUR 20m in 2025/26 but targeted to cut annual expenses by ~EUR 20m from autumn 2026 and improve margins from Q4.
    • All for One acquired the apsolut Group in March 2026 (contributing ~EUR 14.2m revenue), and also took a minority stake in BrightFlare; the apsolut acquisition was financed partly by promissory note loans, increasing net debt to EUR 104.6m and lowering the equity ratio to 22%.
    • A voluntary takeover offer by VINCI Energies was announced on 16 July 2026 at EUR 67.50 per share (≈95.5% premium); completion is conditional (including merger control and ≥75% acceptance) and expected in Q4 2025/26.
    • Management confirmed the 2025/26 guidance: consolidated revenue expected EUR 500–530m (including apsolut) and EBIT before M&A effects (non‑IFRS) expected around EUR 0 ± EUR 5m (reflecting the one‑off Precision costs).

    The next important date, Publication of quarterly report (as of Q3), at All for One Group is on 04.08.2026.


    All for One Group

    0,00 %
    +0,45 %
    +118,42 %
    +86,48 %
    +40,10 %
    +71,14 %
    +2,11 %
    +17,27 %
    +203,94 %
    ISIN:DE0005110001WKN:511000
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    Q3 2025/26: Tough environment, Precision efficiency plan boosts forecast All for One navigated a flat nine-month revenue performance while reshaping its portfolio, cutting costs and pursuing strategic M&A and a major takeover offer.
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