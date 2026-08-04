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    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsAT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik
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    AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Posts Strong Q1, Keeps Outlook

    In Q1 2026/27, the company delivered a powerful performance: strong top-line growth, sharply higher profitability, and a successful hybrid convertible bond issue underpin its ambitious outlook.

    AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Posts Strong Q1, Keeps Outlook
    Foto: AT&S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik AG
    • Q1 2026/27 revenue reached €549 million, up 40% (currency-adjusted) year over year, driven by higher volumes and pricing.
    • EBITDA rose to €165 million with a 30.1% margin, up 134% year over year (163% currency-adjusted).
    • EBIT amounted to €73.4 million (13.4% margin), exceeding the entire previous year's figure despite negative FX effects.
    • Earnings per share stood at €0.93; profit for the period was €40.8 million.
    • A €400 million hybrid convertible bond was successfully placed, with an initial conversion price of €254; proceeds to be used for general corporate purposes including refinancing and strengthening the capital base.
    • Outlook for 2026/27 reaffirmed: constant-currency revenue growth of 45–55% and EBITDA margin of 32–37%; CAPEX about €1.0–1.2 billion; continued strong demand and capacity expansions at Kulim and Chongqing on schedule.

    The next important date, "Quartalsmitteilung" — "quarterly report" (also: "quarterly statement" or "quarterly announcement," depending on context)., at AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik is on 04.08.2026.

    The price of AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik at the time of the news was 140,00EUR and was down -0,43 % compared with the previous day.
    30 minutes after the article was published, the price was 148,40EUR this corresponds to a plus of +6,00 % since publication.


    AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik

    +13,09 %
    +32,34 %
    -30,88 %
    +52,58 %
    +708,04 %
    +333,01 %
    +279,06 %
    +1.330,97 %
    +1.035,96 %
    ISIN:AT0000969985WKN:922230
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    AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Posts Strong Q1, Keeps Outlook In Q1 2026/27, the company delivered a powerful performance: strong top-line growth, sharply higher profitability, and a successful hybrid convertible bond issue underpin its ambitious outlook.
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