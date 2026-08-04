AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Posts Strong Q1, Keeps Outlook
In Q1 2026/27, the company delivered a powerful performance: strong top-line growth, sharply higher profitability, and a successful hybrid convertible bond issue underpin its ambitious outlook.
Foto: AT&S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik AG
- Q1 2026/27 revenue reached €549 million, up 40% (currency-adjusted) year over year, driven by higher volumes and pricing.
- EBITDA rose to €165 million with a 30.1% margin, up 134% year over year (163% currency-adjusted).
- EBIT amounted to €73.4 million (13.4% margin), exceeding the entire previous year's figure despite negative FX effects.
- Earnings per share stood at €0.93; profit for the period was €40.8 million.
- A €400 million hybrid convertible bond was successfully placed, with an initial conversion price of €254; proceeds to be used for general corporate purposes including refinancing and strengthening the capital base.
- Outlook for 2026/27 reaffirmed: constant-currency revenue growth of 45–55% and EBITDA margin of 32–37%; CAPEX about €1.0–1.2 billion; continued strong demand and capacity expansions at Kulim and Chongqing on schedule.
The next important date, "Quartalsmitteilung" — "quarterly report" (also: "quarterly statement" or "quarterly announcement," depending on context)., at AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik is on 04.08.2026.
The price of AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik at the time of the news was 140,00EUR and was down -0,43 %
compared with the previous day.
30 minutes after the article was published, the price was 148,40EUR this corresponds to a plus of +6,00 % since publication.
+13,09 %
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