Zalando fuels Q2 profitable growth, boosts B2B, AI-driven innovation
Zalando’s latest quarter showcases strong growth, rising profitability, and rapid AI-driven innovation, while the company fine-tunes its outlook for 2026.
Foto: Bodo Marks - dpa
- Q2 GMV reached €4.915 billion and group revenue €3.424 billion, up 20.7% and 20.8% respectively.
- Adjusted EBIT rose 10% to €205 million, with synergies from the ABOUT YOU acquisition contributing more than €10 million.
- Active customers totaled 62.5 million, up 18.3%, with B2C growth across all three apps and ABOUT YOU and partner business as growth engines.
- B2B revenue grew 27.6% to €335 million; adjusted EBIT was €41 million, lifting B2B margin to 12.2%.
- AI-powered content platform SCAYLE STUDIOS now supports 100+ brands within 2.5 months, cutting content production time by over 95% and costs by around 90%.
- For 2026, Zalando now expects GMV and revenue growth in the lower half of the previous range; full-year adjusted EBIT guidance narrowed to €680–€720 million.
The next important date, Publication of the Q2 2026 results., at Zalando is on 04.08.2026.
The price of Zalando at the time of the news was 29,40EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.
10 minutes after the article was published, the price was 28,00EUR this corresponds to a minus of -4,75 % since publication.
At this time, the index DAX was at 26.100,00PKT (+0,02 %).
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