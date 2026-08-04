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    Continental Surges Into Final Realignment Phase After Strong Q2

    Continental sharpens its focus on tires as it divests ContiTech, reshaping its portfolio while delivering resilient margins and stronger cash flow amid softer sales.

    Continental Surges Into Final Realignment Phase After Strong Q2
    Foto: Tobias Arhelger - stock.adobe.com
    • Continental signed an agreement to sell ContiTech to Lone Star Funds, marking the final step in its realignment to a pure‑play tire manufacturer; ContiTech will be reported as discontinued operations and excluded from the group outlook (closing subject to regulatory approval, possibly by year‑end).
    • Consolidated Q2 sales were €4.4 billion (Q2 2025: €4.9 billion, -9.1%); organic sales were roughly flat (organic decline ~0.3% before FX and scope changes).
    • Adjusted EBIT rose to €570 million (Q2 2025: €422 million, +35.1%), with an adjusted EBIT margin of 12.9% (Q2 2025: 9.6%).
    • Net income fell to €274 million (Q2 2025: €506 million, -45.9%), mainly due to the spin‑off of Aumovio (basic EPS €1.37 vs €2.53).
    • Adjusted free cash flow improved to €216 million (Q2 2025: -€46 million); net indebtedness improved (net debt €5,514 million; pro‑forma leverage ~2.0).
    • Outlook for continuing operations (Tires): expected sales ~€13.2–14.2 billion, adjusted EBIT margin ~12.0–13.5% (Tires: 13.0–14.5%), adjusted free cash flow ~€0.7–1.1 billion; capex ~7–8% of sales.

    The next important date, Press release on the half-year financial report., at Continental is on 04.08.2026.

    The price of Continental at the time of the news was 72,28EUR and was down -0,21 % compared with the previous day.
    14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 72,27EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,01 % since publication.
    At this time, the index DAX was at 26.118,00PKT (+0,09 %).


    Continental

    +0,36 %
    +2,83 %
    -5,05 %
    +18,09 %
    +30,25 %
    +34,39 %
    -7,46 %
    -42,07 %
    +1.490,61 %
    ISIN:DE0005439004WKN:543900
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    Continental Surges Into Final Realignment Phase After Strong Q2 Continental sharpens its focus on tires as it divests ContiTech, reshaping its portfolio while delivering resilient margins and stronger cash flow amid softer sales.
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