Continental Surges Into Final Realignment Phase After Strong Q2

Continental signed an agreement to sell ContiTech to Lone Star Funds, marking the final step in its realignment to a pure‑play tire manufacturer; ContiTech will be reported as discontinued operations and excluded from the group outlook (closing subject to regulatory approval, possibly by year‑end).

Consolidated Q2 sales were €4.4 billion (Q2 2025: €4.9 billion, -9.1%); organic sales were roughly flat (organic decline ~0.3% before FX and scope changes).

Adjusted EBIT rose to €570 million (Q2 2025: €422 million, +35.1%), with an adjusted EBIT margin of 12.9% (Q2 2025: 9.6%).

Net income fell to €274 million (Q2 2025: €506 million, -45.9%), mainly due to the spin‑off of Aumovio (basic EPS €1.37 vs €2.53).

Adjusted free cash flow improved to €216 million (Q2 2025: -€46 million); net indebtedness improved (net debt €5,514 million; pro‑forma leverage ~2.0).

Outlook for continuing operations (Tires): expected sales ~€13.2–14.2 billion, adjusted EBIT margin ~12.0–13.5% (Tires: 13.0–14.5%), adjusted free cash flow ~€0.7–1.1 billion; capex ~7–8% of sales.

The next important date, Press release on the half-year financial report., at Continental is on 04.08.2026.

The price of Continental at the time of the news was 72,28EUR and was down -0,21 % compared with the previous day.

14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 72,27EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,01 % since publication.

At this time, the index DAX was at 26.118,00PKT (+0,09 %).







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