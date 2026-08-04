Elmos Semiconductor: Strong H1 2026 Operating Performance Spurs Shares

H1 2026 sales reached €314.5 million, up 15.4% year over year.

H1 2026 operating EBIT was €75.8 million, with an EBIT margin of 24.1%.

H1 2026 operating adjusted free cash flow was €55.5 million, or 17.7% of sales, up 150% YoY.

Capex (intangible assets and PP&E less capitalized development) totaled €8.8 million in H1 2026, or 2.8% of sales.

Full-year 2026 guidance remains unchanged: sales growth ~12% ±2pp, EBIT margin 23–26%, capex around 5% of sales, and operating adjusted free cash flow around 19% ±2pp of sales.

Management reaffirmed targets and expressed confidence in continued demand, new product launches, and a strong project pipeline supporting profitable growth beyond 2026.

The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at Elmos Semiconductor is on 04.08.2026.

The price of Elmos Semiconductor at the time of the news was 151,10EUR and was up +1,14 % compared with the previous day.

14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 151,30EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,13 % since publication.

At this time, the index MDAX was at 32.578,06PKT (-0,04 %).







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