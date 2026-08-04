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    Elmos Semiconductor: Strong H1 2026 Operating Performance Spurs Shares

    In the first half of 2026, the company delivered strong growth, robust profitability and solid cash generation, while confidently reaffirming its full-year outlook and long-term ambitions.

    Elmos Semiconductor: Strong H1 2026 Operating Performance Spurs Shares
    Foto: Elmos Semiconductor SE
    • H1 2026 sales reached €314.5 million, up 15.4% year over year.
    • H1 2026 operating EBIT was €75.8 million, with an EBIT margin of 24.1%.
    • H1 2026 operating adjusted free cash flow was €55.5 million, or 17.7% of sales, up 150% YoY.
    • Capex (intangible assets and PP&E less capitalized development) totaled €8.8 million in H1 2026, or 2.8% of sales.
    • Full-year 2026 guidance remains unchanged: sales growth ~12% ±2pp, EBIT margin 23–26%, capex around 5% of sales, and operating adjusted free cash flow around 19% ±2pp of sales.
    • Management reaffirmed targets and expressed confidence in continued demand, new product launches, and a strong project pipeline supporting profitable growth beyond 2026.

    The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at Elmos Semiconductor is on 04.08.2026.

    The price of Elmos Semiconductor at the time of the news was 151,10EUR and was up +1,14 % compared with the previous day.
    14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 151,30EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,13 % since publication.
    At this time, the index MDAX was at 32.578,06PKT (-0,04 %).


    Elmos Semiconductor

    +3,75 %
    +2,42 %
    -15,82 %
    -19,11 %
    +69,90 %
    +92,76 %
    +320,31 %
    +1.134,06 %
    +588,89 %
    ISIN:DE0005677108WKN:567710
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    Elmos Semiconductor: Strong H1 2026 Operating Performance Spurs Shares In the first half of 2026, the company delivered strong growth, robust profitability and solid cash generation, while confidently reaffirming its full-year outlook and long-term ambitions.
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