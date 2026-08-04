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    mutares: H1 2026 revenue EUR 3.4B; exits in H2, FY2026 guidance confirmed

    In the first half of 2026, Mutares delivered strong growth, landmark acquisitions and accelerated exits, while reaffirming its ambitious financial targets.

    mutares: H1 2026 revenue EUR 3.4B; exits in H2, FY2026 guidance confirmed
    Foto: adobe.stock.com
    • Group revenues rose 9% to EUR 3.4 billion in H1 2026 (Mutares Holding consulting/management fees EUR 49m); adjusted net result was EUR 6m.
    • Reported Group EBITDA was EUR 349m while Adjusted EBITDA (excluding transaction effects) improved sharply to EUR 67m (prior year: EUR -89m).
    • Mutares completed the largest acquisition in its history — NexPoint Materials (former SABIC engineering thermoplastics business) with ~EUR 2.0bn annual revenues, ~2,800 employees and eight production sites.
    • Exit activity accelerated: several sales completed (e.g., Kalzip, Peugeot Motocycles) and significant exit proceeds are expected in H2 from signed/pending deals, including the sale of NEM Energy Group to Hyundai (completion expected Q3 2026).
    • Bond covenants are fully complied with as of 30 June 2026; Mutares repurchased ~EUR 18m of its Nordic Bonds and targets holding debt of EUR 250–300m by end-2026.
    • Guidance reaffirmed for FY2026: Group revenues forecast EUR 7.9–9.1bn and Mutares Holding net profit EUR 165–200m; medium-term target is ≥25% annual growth aiming to reach EUR 10bn Group revenues sooner than planned.

    The next important date, "Publication of the 2026 semi‑annual financial report." Alternatively: "Release of the 2026 half‑year financial report.", at mutares is on 04.08.2026.

    The price of mutares at the time of the news was 26,95EUR and was up +0,37 % compared with the previous day.
    At this time, the index SDAX was at 18.584,12PKT (+0,32 %).


    mutares

    +1,68 %
    0,00 %
    +0,56 %
    +6,90 %
    +4,29 %
    +30,67 %
    +27,98 %
    +124,01 %
    +209.900,00 %
    ISIN:DE000A2NB650WKN:A2NB65
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    mutares: H1 2026 revenue EUR 3.4B; exits in H2, FY2026 guidance confirmed In the first half of 2026, Mutares delivered strong growth, landmark acquisitions and accelerated exits, while reaffirming its ambitious financial targets.
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