mutares: H1 2026 revenue EUR 3.4B; exits in H2, FY2026 guidance confirmed

Group revenues rose 9% to EUR 3.4 billion in H1 2026 (Mutares Holding consulting/management fees EUR 49m); adjusted net result was EUR 6m.

Reported Group EBITDA was EUR 349m while Adjusted EBITDA (excluding transaction effects) improved sharply to EUR 67m (prior year: EUR -89m).

Mutares completed the largest acquisition in its history — NexPoint Materials (former SABIC engineering thermoplastics business) with ~EUR 2.0bn annual revenues, ~2,800 employees and eight production sites.

Exit activity accelerated: several sales completed (e.g., Kalzip, Peugeot Motocycles) and significant exit proceeds are expected in H2 from signed/pending deals, including the sale of NEM Energy Group to Hyundai (completion expected Q3 2026).

Bond covenants are fully complied with as of 30 June 2026; Mutares repurchased ~EUR 18m of its Nordic Bonds and targets holding debt of EUR 250–300m by end-2026.

Guidance reaffirmed for FY2026: Group revenues forecast EUR 7.9–9.1bn and Mutares Holding net profit EUR 165–200m; medium-term target is ≥25% annual growth aiming to reach EUR 10bn Group revenues sooner than planned.

The next important date, "Publication of the 2026 semi‑annual financial report." Alternatively: "Release of the 2026 half‑year financial report.", at mutares is on 04.08.2026.

The price of mutares at the time of the news was 26,95EUR and was up +0,37 % compared with the previous day.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 18.584,12PKT (+0,32 %).



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