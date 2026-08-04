LR Health & Beauty Publishes 2025 Report, Drives Strategic Growth
LR Health & Beauty SE has confirmed a challenging 2025, marked by lower sales and earnings but backed by strategic investments to lay the groundwork for future growth.
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- LR Health & Beauty SE published its final 2025 annual report on 4 August 2026, confirming its preliminary financial results.
- 2025 sales amounted to €277.1 million, down from €289.2 million in 2024.
- Reported EBITDA fell to €16.5 million from €27.3 million, while normalized EBITDA reached €22.5 million, compared with €32.6 million in 2024.
- One-off effects related to the restructuring of the financing structure negatively impacted 2025 earnings.
- LR is advancing strategic initiatives in production, logistics and sales; 2026 is described as a transitional year focused on preparing sustainable growth.
- The company is investing more than €2 million in a new production line in Ahlen, with annual capacity of up to 40 million units for its 5in1 product range.
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