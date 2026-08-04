Medios Taps Katrin Neuffer to Lead Investor & Public Relations

Medios AG has appointed Katrin Neuffer, 49, as Director of Investor Relations & Communications, effective immediately.

Neuffer will oversee communications with investors, analysts, the media, and the public, succeeding Claudia Nickolaus.

She brings around 20 years of capital-markets communications experience, including senior roles at Wacker Neuson SE and Exyte Group.

Neuffer has also worked as an independent consultant since 2020, advising listed companies on investor relations, IPO preparation, and crisis communications.

Claudia Nickolaus helped establish Medios’ investor-relations activities, including financial reporting, ESG communications, and the company’s first Capital Markets Day in 2022.

Key upcoming Medios events include the 2026 half-year report on August 12, the Capital Markets Day on September 28–29, and the quarterly statement on November 10.

The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at Medios is on 12.08.2026.

The price of Medios at the time of the news was 11,080EUR and was down -0,54 % compared with the previous day.

20 minutes after the article was published, the price was 11,060EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,18 % since publication.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 18.645,61PKT (+0,65 %).







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