DAX, Northern Data & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Nachmittag
Foto: Newron Pharmaceuticals SpA
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
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|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Palantir
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|DroneShield
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|POET Technologies
|💬
|📰
|Deutsche Lufthansa
|💬
|📰
|Zalando
|💬
|📰
|SalesCloser Technologies
|📰
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
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|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|DAX
|251
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|Almonty Industries
|76
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|BioNTech
|57
|💬
|📰
|Verbio
|52
|💬
|📰
|Quantum eMotion
|30
|💬
|📰
|Newron Pharmaceuticals
|27
|💬
|📰
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Northern Data
|+50,72 %
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|Ibiden
|+27,81 %
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|Voyager Technologies Registered (A)
|+25,41 %
|💬
|📰
|🟥
|Cipher Digital
|-13,05 %
|💬
|📰
|🟥
|Zalando
|-13,73 %
|💬
|📰
|🟥
|Bruker
|-19,04 %
|💬
|📰
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Palantir
Wochenperformance: +14,20 %
Wochenperformance: +14,20 %
Platz 1
DroneShield
Wochenperformance: +17,45 %
Wochenperformance: +17,45 %
Platz 2
POET Technologies
Wochenperformance: +28,06 %
Wochenperformance: +28,06 %
Platz 3
Deutsche Lufthansa
Wochenperformance: -9,93 %
Wochenperformance: -9,93 %
Platz 4
Zalando
Wochenperformance: -15,87 %
Wochenperformance: -15,87 %
Platz 5
SalesCloser Technologies
Wochenperformance: -8,80 %
Wochenperformance: -8,80 %
Platz 6
DAX
Wochenperformance: +3,29 %
Wochenperformance: +3,29 %
Platz 7
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: -6,54 %
Wochenperformance: -6,54 %
Platz 8
BioNTech
Wochenperformance: -5,17 %
Wochenperformance: -5,17 %
Platz 9
Verbio
Wochenperformance: +3,29 %
Wochenperformance: +3,29 %
Platz 10
Quantum eMotion
Wochenperformance: -9,22 %
Wochenperformance: -9,22 %
Platz 11
Newron Pharmaceuticals
Wochenperformance: +0,39 %
Wochenperformance: +0,39 %
Platz 12
Northern Data
Wochenperformance: +66,91 %
Wochenperformance: +66,91 %
Platz 13
Ibiden
Wochenperformance: +48,72 %
Wochenperformance: +48,72 %
Platz 14
Voyager Technologies Registered (A)
Wochenperformance: +31,58 %
Wochenperformance: +31,58 %
Platz 15
Cipher Digital
Wochenperformance: +12,23 %
Wochenperformance: +12,23 %
Platz 16
Zalando
Wochenperformance: -15,87 %
Wochenperformance: -15,87 %
Platz 17
Bruker
Wochenperformance: -15,77 %
Wochenperformance: -15,77 %
Platz 18
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