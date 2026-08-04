Basler AG Raises 2026 Forecast After Strong H1 Performance

Basler AG reported strong first-half 2026 results, with incoming orders up 59% year over year to €180.0 million and revenue up 36% to €152.4 million.

Profitability more than doubled: EBITDA reached €37.9 million, EBIT rose to €31.1 million, and the EBIT margin improved to 20.4% from 7.7%.

Free cash flow increased significantly to €12.9 million, compared with €2.3 million in the same period of 2025.

The company raised its 2026 forecast again, now expecting revenue of €270–290 million and an EBIT margin of 12.5–14.5%.

Basler enters the second half with a positive book-to-bill ratio, a strong order backlog, and continued positive order intake.

Supply chain bottlenecks and an earthquake-related production stoppage at major supplier Sony may cause temporary production disruptions in September and October.

The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at Basler is on 05.08.2026.

The price of Basler at the time of the news was 26,93EUR and was up +5,38 % compared with the previous day.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 18.677,49PKT (+0,82 %).







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