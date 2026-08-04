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    Basler AG Raises 2026 Forecast After Strong H1 Performance

    Basler AG powers into 2026 with surging orders, robust revenue growth and sharply higher profitability, setting the stage for a strong second half despite supply chain headwinds.

    Basler AG Raises 2026 Forecast After Strong H1 Performance
    Foto: Basler AG
    • Basler AG reported strong first-half 2026 results, with incoming orders up 59% year over year to €180.0 million and revenue up 36% to €152.4 million.
    • Profitability more than doubled: EBITDA reached €37.9 million, EBIT rose to €31.1 million, and the EBIT margin improved to 20.4% from 7.7%.
    • Free cash flow increased significantly to €12.9 million, compared with €2.3 million in the same period of 2025.
    • The company raised its 2026 forecast again, now expecting revenue of €270–290 million and an EBIT margin of 12.5–14.5%.
    • Basler enters the second half with a positive book-to-bill ratio, a strong order backlog, and continued positive order intake.
    • Supply chain bottlenecks and an earthquake-related production stoppage at major supplier Sony may cause temporary production disruptions in September and October.

    The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at Basler is on 05.08.2026.

    The price of Basler at the time of the news was 26,93EUR and was up +5,38 % compared with the previous day.
    At this time, the index SDAX was at 18.677,49PKT (+0,82 %).


    Basler

    +3,72 %
    +2,31 %
    -5,33 %
    +39,34 %
    +120,46 %
    +74,93 %
    -30,66 %
    +370,00 %
    +177,31 %
    ISIN:DE0005102008WKN:510200
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    Basler AG Raises 2026 Forecast After Strong H1 Performance Basler AG powers into 2026 with surging orders, robust revenue growth and sharply higher profitability, setting the stage for a strong second half despite supply chain headwinds.
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