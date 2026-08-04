Basler AG Raises 2026 Forecast After Strong H1 Performance
Basler AG powers into 2026 with surging orders, robust revenue growth and sharply higher profitability, setting the stage for a strong second half despite supply chain headwinds.
Foto: Basler AG
- Basler AG reported strong first-half 2026 results, with incoming orders up 59% year over year to €180.0 million and revenue up 36% to €152.4 million.
- Profitability more than doubled: EBITDA reached €37.9 million, EBIT rose to €31.1 million, and the EBIT margin improved to 20.4% from 7.7%.
- Free cash flow increased significantly to €12.9 million, compared with €2.3 million in the same period of 2025.
- The company raised its 2026 forecast again, now expecting revenue of €270–290 million and an EBIT margin of 12.5–14.5%.
- Basler enters the second half with a positive book-to-bill ratio, a strong order backlog, and continued positive order intake.
- Supply chain bottlenecks and an earthquake-related production stoppage at major supplier Sony may cause temporary production disruptions in September and October.
The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at Basler is on 05.08.2026.
The price of Basler at the time of the news was 26,93EUR and was up +5,38 % compared with the previous day.
At this time, the index SDAX was at 18.677,49PKT (+0,82 %).
+3,72 %
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Bonus Aktion Ihre Lieblingsaktie geschenkt Alle Neukunden, die bis zum 31.08.2026 ein Depot bei SMARTBROKER+ eröffnen, erhalten als Willkommensgeschenk einen Anteil ausgewählter Aktien im Wert von 50 Euro!
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