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    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsFresenius AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Fresenius
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    Fresenius Raises 2026 Earnings Guidance on Strong Performance

    Fresenius accelerates its growth trajectory, lifting 2026 earnings guidance as robust Q2 results, rising margins and solid segment performance underscore its strategic momentum.

    Fresenius Raises 2026 Earnings Guidance on Strong Performance
    Foto: Arne Dedert - dpa
    • Fresenius raised its FY 2026 constant-currency Core EPS growth guidance to 10–15%, up from the previous 5–10%, due to strong operating performance.
    • Q2 2026 Group revenue grew organically by 6% to €5.864 billion.
    • Q2 2026 Group EBIT before special items increased 10% in constant currency to €719 million, while the EBIT margin improved by 60 basis points to 12.3%.
    • Group Core EPS rose 14% in constant currency to €0.83 in Q2 2026.
    • Fresenius maintained its FY 2026 organic revenue growth guidance at 4–7%.
    • Fresenius Kabi is expected to achieve mid- to high-single-digit organic revenue growth and an EBIT margin at the upper end of 16.5–17.0%; Fresenius Helios is expected to deliver mid-single-digit revenue growth and a 10.0–10.5% EBIT margin.

    The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at Fresenius is on 05.08.2026.

    The price of Fresenius at the time of the news was 45,10EUR and was up +0,08 % compared with the previous day.
    14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 45,60EUR this corresponds to a plus of +1,11 % since publication.
    At this time, the index DAX was at 26.399,00PKT (+1,16 %).


    Fresenius

    +0,63 %
    +3,10 %
    +7,65 %
    +10,71 %
    +9,43 %
    +58,54 %
    -0,54 %
    -31,89 %
    +3.139,29 %
    ISIN:DE0005785604WKN:578560
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    Fresenius Raises 2026 Earnings Guidance on Strong Performance Fresenius accelerates its growth trajectory, lifting 2026 earnings guidance as robust Q2 results, rising margins and solid segment performance underscore its strategic momentum.
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