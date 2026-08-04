Fresenius Raises 2026 Earnings Guidance on Strong Performance

Fresenius raised its FY 2026 constant-currency Core EPS growth guidance to 10–15%, up from the previous 5–10%, due to strong operating performance.

Q2 2026 Group revenue grew organically by 6% to €5.864 billion.

Q2 2026 Group EBIT before special items increased 10% in constant currency to €719 million, while the EBIT margin improved by 60 basis points to 12.3%.

Group Core EPS rose 14% in constant currency to €0.83 in Q2 2026.

Fresenius maintained its FY 2026 organic revenue growth guidance at 4–7%.

Fresenius Kabi is expected to achieve mid- to high-single-digit organic revenue growth and an EBIT margin at the upper end of 16.5–17.0%; Fresenius Helios is expected to deliver mid-single-digit revenue growth and a 10.0–10.5% EBIT margin.

The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at Fresenius is on 05.08.2026.

The price of Fresenius at the time of the news was 45,10EUR and was up +0,08 % compared with the previous day.

14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 45,60EUR this corresponds to a plus of +1,11 % since publication.

At this time, the index DAX was at 26.399,00PKT (+1,16 %).







Schreibe Deinen Kommentar