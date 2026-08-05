R&S Group Shares Key H1 2026 Trading Update

R&S Group reported H1 2026 order intake of CHF 216.8 million and net sales of CHF 179.2 million, resulting in a book-to-bill ratio of 1.2x.

Order backlog reached a record CHF 357.9 million at 30 June 2026, up 17% year-on-year, with power transformer deliveries scheduled into 2027 and 2028.

EBITDA margin was 19.0%, while free cash flow amounted to CHF 11.5 million, representing a margin of 6.4%.

Net sales declined organically by 9% at constant exchange rates, mainly due to longer production cycles for power transformers and temporary moderation in parts of the utility distribution transformer market.

R&S Group expects FY2026 net sales of approximately CHF 410–420 million, supported by a stronger second half and the successful delivery of large power transformers.

The company confirmed its mid-term guidance, as investments in transformer capacity and commercial capabilities are progressing and support growth in data centers, battery storage, industrial infrastructure and photovoltaic applications.

The next important date, "Quartalsmitteilung" — "quarterly report" (also: "quarterly statement" or "quarterly announcement," depending on context)., at R&S Group Holding Registered (A) is on 16.09.2026.



