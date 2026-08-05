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    Klöckner & Co Posts Solid Q2 Performance, Advances Worthington Deal

    Klöckner & Co navigates a mixed second quarter in 2026, balancing rising EBITDA and adjusted sales growth with a sharp net loss and major portfolio shifts.

    Klöckner & Co Posts Solid Q2 Performance, Advances Worthington Deal
    Foto: Tobias Arhelger - stock.adobe.com
    • Klöckner & Co’s Q2 2026 EBITDA before material special effects rose to €63 million, up from €46 million in Q1 but slightly below €65 million in Q2 2025.
    • Q2 sales reached €1.7 billion; adjusted for the divestment of eight U.S. distribution sites, sales increased 12.1% year over year, while adjusted shipments rose 3.2%.
    • Net income fell to a loss of €268 million, mainly due to a €151 million impairment charge related to the Becker Group and €17 million in transaction costs for the Worthington Steel combination.
    • Worthington Steel holds approximately 62% of Klöckner & Co’s outstanding shares; its delisting offer of €11 per share is expected to end on August 12, 2026, with delisting taking effect immediately afterward.
    • The planned divestment of the Becker Group is progressing as scheduled, supporting Klöckner & Co’s focus on higher-value products and services.
    • For full-year 2026, the company expects EBITDA before material special effects of €170–250 million, slightly lower shipments, slightly higher sales volumes, and positive but reduced operating cash flow.

    The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at Kloeckner is on 05.08.2026.

    At this time, the index SDAX was at 18.674,53PKT (+0,81 %).


    Kloeckner

    -0,65 %
    -0,81 %
    -1,13 %
    -1,92 %
    +96,15 %
    +52,81 %
    -3,55 %
    -0,98 %
    -21,38 %
    ISIN:DE000KC01000WKN:KC0100
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    Klöckner & Co Posts Solid Q2 Performance, Advances Worthington Deal Klöckner & Co navigates a mixed second quarter in 2026, balancing rising EBITDA and adjusted sales growth with a sharp net loss and major portfolio shifts.
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