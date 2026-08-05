Research Momentum Fuels Strong H1; 2026 Outlook Updated
Springer Nature posted a robust first half of 2026, combining solid revenue and profit growth with accelerating open access, AI adoption, and stronger finances.
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- Springer Nature delivered strong H1 2026 results, with underlying revenue growth of 6.2% to €939.8 million and adjusted operating profit growth of 7.7% to €246.2 million.
- The Research segment was the main growth driver, achieving 7.2% underlying revenue growth; published articles increased by around 13%, outperforming estimated market growth of 8%.
- Open access continued to expand, supported by 19 new transformative agreements covering 4,400+ institutions, bringing the total number of agreements to 101.
- AI adoption accelerated, with over 60% of submissions processed through the AI-enabled SNAPP platform and new tools introduced to improve manuscript quality and research integrity.
- Financial strength improved: free cash flow rose by €63.8 million to €267.6 million, while net debt stood at €1.16 billion and leverage declined to 1.6x.
- Springer Nature upgraded its 2026 outlook, now expecting around 6% underlying revenue growth and at least a 30-basis-point improvement in the adjusted operating profit margin; it also announced the divestment of its consumer media businesses.
The next important date, Publication of the 2026 half-year financial report., at Springer Nature is on 05.08.2026.
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