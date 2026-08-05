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    Vonovia: Strong Core Growth Meets Attractive Valuation

    Vonovia delivered resilient rental performance and dynamic value-add growth, strengthening its portfolio, balance sheet, and long-term earnings outlook despite higher financing costs.

    Vonovia: Strong Core Growth Meets Attractive Valuation
    Foto: Paul Zinken - dpa-Zentralbild/dpa
    • Vonovia’s core Rental business remained resilient: Adjusted EBITDA rose 3.5% to €1,268.6 million, organic rent growth reached 3.6%, vacancy was 2.3%, and collection rate was 99.6%.
    • The Value-add segment delivered strong growth, with Adjusted EBITDA increasing 27.6% to €128.5 million, driven by the craftsmen organization and energy business; modernization and new-construction investments rose 10.7% to €553.6 million.
    • Total Adjusted EBITDA increased 2.4% to €1,456.5 million, while Adjusted Shareholder Earnings declined 4.9% to €771.6 million, mainly due to higher financing costs and minority interests.
    • Vonovia’s property portfolio gained value, with valuation growth of 1.1% excluding investments and 1.8% including investments; the portfolio’s fair value reached €81.8 billion and EPRA NTA remained nearly unchanged at €39.2 billion.
    • The company refinanced approximately €4.4 billion year-to-date at an average maturity of around eight years and a 3.2% euro coupon; leverage stood at 46.0% LTV, while approximately €700 million in disposals were realized.
    • Vonovia confirmed its 2026 earnings guidance and 2028 outlook, expecting Adjusted EBITDA of €2.95–3.05 billion, Adjusted EBT of €1.9–2.0 billion, and Adjusted Shareholder Earnings of €1.4–1.5 billion.

    The next important date, Half-Year Report 2026. (Optional alternative: Interim Report 2026, depending on context.), at Vonovia is on 05.08.2026.

    At this time, the index DAX was at 26.365,00PKT (+0,02 %).


    Vonovia

    -0,74 %
    +1,77 %
    -3,30 %
    -2,87 %
    -21,12 %
    +6,44 %
    -58,46 %
    -28,18 %
    +27,90 %
    ISIN:DE000A1ML7J1WKN:A1ML7J
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    Vonovia: Strong Core Growth Meets Attractive Valuation Vonovia delivered resilient rental performance and dynamic value-add growth, strengthening its portfolio, balance sheet, and long-term earnings outlook despite higher financing costs.
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