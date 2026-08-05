Schaeffler boosts profitability in H1 2026 despite challenges
Schaeffler navigated a stable first half of 2026, balancing modest growth, margin gains and heavy restructuring costs while reaffirming its full-year financial ambitions.
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- Schaeffler’s first-half 2026 revenue was €11.7 billion, broadly unchanged year on year and up 0.4% at constant currency.
- EBIT before special items increased 14% to €549 million, lifting the margin from 4.1% to 4.7%.
- E-Mobility revenue grew 7.7% at constant currency, while its EBIT margin improved from -19.3% to -15.6%.
- Vehicle Lifetime Solutions and Bearings & Industrial Solutions improved profitability, with margins rising to 15.5% and 9.0%, respectively; Powertrain & Chassis remained profitable despite lower revenue.
- Free cash flow before M&A-related cash flows declined to -€300 million, mainly due to €236 million in planned restructuring and integration payments.
- Schaeffler confirmed its 2026 outlook, including revenue of €22.5–24.5 billion, an EBIT margin of 3.5–5.5%, and free cash flow of €100–300 million.
The next important date, "Results for the first half of 2026." (Alternative shorter form: "H1 2026 results."), at Schaeffler is on 05.08.2026.
The price of Schaeffler at the time of the news was 7,5000EUR and was down -0,79 % compared with the previous day.
13 minutes after the article was published, the price was 7,5100EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,13 % since publication.
At this time, the index MDAX was at 32.741,41PKT (+0,09 %).
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