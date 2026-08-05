The Naga Group: First-Ever Profitable H1 Signals Strategy Success
NAGA turns a corner: the group posts its first-ever profitable half-year, boosting margins and efficiency while prioritising long-term customer value over short-term revenue growth.
Foto: lightpoet - stock.adobe.com
- NAGA achieved its first profitable first half in company history, with net profit rising to EUR 0.9 million from a EUR 2.6 million loss in H1 2025.
- Reported EBITDA increased 47% year-on-year to EUR 4.4 million, while the EBITDA margin improved from 9.3% to 15.9%.
- Cost efficiency improved significantly: marketing expenses fell 25% to EUR 11.2 million, and personnel, technology and operating costs decreased 20% to EUR 8.8 million.
- Group revenue declined to EUR 27.7 million from EUR 32.3 million, reflecting NAGA’s focus on long-term customer value rather than customer acquisition volume.
- Customer Lifetime Value rose 32% to EUR 2,757 per client, while the ratio of lifetime value to acquisition costs improved to 2.5x from 2.2x.
- NAGA maintained its FY 2026 guidance of EUR 68–75 million in revenue and EUR 10–15 million in EBITDA.
The price of The Naga Group at the time of the news was 3,2500EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.
19 minutes after the article was published, the price was 3,2550EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,15 % since publication.
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