ZEAL Network Reports Record First-Half Revenue Amid Strong Growth

ZEAL Network’s first-half 2026 revenue rose 20% to €121.8 million, the highest first-half result in the company’s history.

EBITDA increased 10% to €38.9 million, while newly registered customers reached a record 659,000, up 32%.

The lottery business remained the main growth driver: active lottery customers rose 9% to 1.653 million, billings increased 13% to €595.9 million, and lottery revenue grew 20% to €110.6 million.

ZEAL launched the charity lottery Dream Car Raffle in April 2026, expanding its portfolio; its first Porsche GT3 RS was awarded to the winner in early July.

The Games business continued to grow, with monthly active users up 34% to 35,000 and revenue increasing 17% to €7.8 million.

ZEAL confirmed its full-year EBITDA guidance of €70–75 million, assuming a normal German jackpot environment; the €250–260 million revenue guidance will be updated after finalising the IFRS treatment of SevenCanyon.

The next important date, Publication of the half-year financial report. Alternatives: "Release of the semi-annual financial report" or "Publication of the interim financial report.", at ZEAL Network is on 05.08.2026.

The price of ZEAL Network at the time of the news was 44,90EUR and was up +1,13 % compared with the previous day.

14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 44,80EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,22 % since publication.





