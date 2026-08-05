voestalpine: Solid Q1 Performance Sets Strong Start to 2026/27
voestalpine kicks off 2026/27 with robust momentum: profits surge, debt drops, and record rail, aerospace, and logistics projects fuel global expansion despite a volatile backdrop.
Foto: jetcityimage - stock.adobe.com
- voestalpine reported solid Q1 2026/27 results: revenue rose 2.4% to EUR 4.0 billion, while EBITDA increased to EUR 495 million and EBIT surged 78.8% to EUR 307 million.
- Profit before tax more than doubled to EUR 279 million, and profit after tax rose 84.6% to EUR 196 million; approximately EUR 100 million of EBITDA was attributable to one-time effects.
- Free cash flow reached EUR 224 million, while net financial debt fell 28.7% year-on-year to EUR 1.0 billion, improving the gearing ratio to 12.9%.
- Railway Systems secured its largest-ever single order, worth EUR 470 million, for the Rail Baltica high-speed railway project; aerospace and warehouse technology also performed well.
- The company is expanding production in North America, including a EUR 70 million facility expansion in Indiana and a new railway-components plant in Ontario, Canada.
- The full-year 2026/27 outlook remains unchanged, with expected EBITDA of EUR 1.60–1.85 billion despite geopolitical, energy-price, and market uncertainties.
The next important date, "Quartalsmitteilung" — "quarterly report" (also: "quarterly statement" or "quarterly announcement," depending on context)., at voestalpine is on 05.08.2026.
The price of voestalpine at the time of the news was 47,73EUR and was up +0,10 % compared with the previous day.
16 minutes after the article was published, the price was 47,77EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,08 % since publication.
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