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    JOST Werke Divests Hyva’s India Tipper Body Business to Belrise

    JOST Werke SE is reshaping its portfolio, agreeing to sell Hyva’s Indian tipper body unit to Belrise Industries as it sharpens Hyva’s focus on core hydraulic solutions.

    JOST Werke Divests Hyva’s India Tipper Body Business to Belrise
    Foto: JOST-Werke Deutschland GmbH
    • JOST Werke SE has signed an agreement to sell Hyva’s Indian tipper body business to Belrise Industries Limited.
    • The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2026, subject to regulatory approvals and customary conditions.
    • The business generates annual revenue of approximately €30–40 million and EBITDA of around €1 million.
    • The agreed purchase price is approximately €5 million.
    • The divestment supports JOST’s strategy of focusing Hyva on tipping cylinders, hydraulic components, and digital tipping systems, while reducing vertical integration in India.
    • JOST confirmed its fiscal 2026 outlook, as the transaction is expected to have no material impact on 2026 revenue or earnings.

    The next important date, Publication of the H1 2026 interim report; H1 2026 analysts’ and investors’ conference, at JOST Werke is on 13.08.2026.

    The price of JOST Werke at the time of the news was 57,90EUR and was up +0,09 % compared with the previous day.
    At this time, the index SDAX was at 18.674,53PKT (+0,81 %).


    JOST Werke

    -0,69 %
    +4,10 %
    +4,29 %
    +11,24 %
    +17,74 %
    +14,06 %
    +15,19 %
    +101,05 %
    ISIN:DE000JST4000WKN:JST400
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    JOST Werke Divests Hyva’s India Tipper Body Business to Belrise JOST Werke SE is reshaping its portfolio, agreeing to sell Hyva’s Indian tipper body unit to Belrise Industries as it sharpens Hyva’s focus on core hydraulic solutions.
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