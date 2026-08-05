Q2 2026: ElringKlinger Drives Profitable Growth, E-Mobility Ramp-Up
In Q2 2026, the Group delivered strong, broad-based growth, sharper profitability and robust cash generation, powered above all by surging E-Mobility demand.
Foto: Tom Weller - picture alliance/dpa
- **Q2 2026 revenue rose 17.3% to EUR 478.9 million**, achieving organic growth of 18.6% despite a 0.2% decline in global vehicle production.
- **Profitability improved:** adjusted EBIT increased to EUR 28.9 million, while the adjusted EBIT margin rose to 6.0% in Q2 and 6.4% in H1 2026.
- **E-Mobility remained the main growth driver**, with revenue more than doubling by 114% to EUR 85.4 million and accounting for 18% of Group revenue.
- **All business segments and major regions grew**, including Aftermarket revenue of EUR 102.3 million and Engineered Plastics revenue of EUR 36.8 million.
- **Cash flow and working capital improved significantly:** Q2 operating free cash flow increased to EUR 51.9 million, while the net working capital ratio fell to 20.2%.
- **The 2026 guidance was confirmed**, including slight organic revenue growth, an adjusted EBIT margin of around 6–7%, slightly positive operating free cash flow, and adjusted ROCE of approximately 8–9%.
The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at ElringKlinger is on 05.08.2026.
The price of ElringKlinger at the time of the news was 4,9125EUR and was up +1,60 % compared with the previous day.
14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 5,0400EUR this corresponds to a plus of +2,60 % since publication.
+3,63 %
+7,03 %
-1,81 %
-10,77 %
+12,16 %
-31,80 %
-64,72 %
-70,18 %
+235,57 %
Bonus Aktion Ihre Lieblingsaktie geschenkt Alle Neukunden, die bis zum 31.08.2026 ein Depot bei SMARTBROKER+ eröffnen, erhalten als Willkommensgeschenk einen Anteil ausgewählter Aktien im Wert von 50 Euro!
Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
AI generatedDieser Artikel wurde automatisch aus mehreren redaktionellen Quellen erstellt und nicht redaktionell geprüft.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte