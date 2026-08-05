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    Q2 2026: ElringKlinger Drives Profitable Growth, E-Mobility Ramp-Up

    In Q2 2026, the Group delivered strong, broad-based growth, sharper profitability and robust cash generation, powered above all by surging E-Mobility demand.

    Q2 2026: ElringKlinger Drives Profitable Growth, E-Mobility Ramp-Up
    Foto: Tom Weller - picture alliance/dpa
    • **Q2 2026 revenue rose 17.3% to EUR 478.9 million**, achieving organic growth of 18.6% despite a 0.2% decline in global vehicle production.
    • **Profitability improved:** adjusted EBIT increased to EUR 28.9 million, while the adjusted EBIT margin rose to 6.0% in Q2 and 6.4% in H1 2026.
    • **E-Mobility remained the main growth driver**, with revenue more than doubling by 114% to EUR 85.4 million and accounting for 18% of Group revenue.
    • **All business segments and major regions grew**, including Aftermarket revenue of EUR 102.3 million and Engineered Plastics revenue of EUR 36.8 million.
    • **Cash flow and working capital improved significantly:** Q2 operating free cash flow increased to EUR 51.9 million, while the net working capital ratio fell to 20.2%.
    • **The 2026 guidance was confirmed**, including slight organic revenue growth, an adjusted EBIT margin of around 6–7%, slightly positive operating free cash flow, and adjusted ROCE of approximately 8–9%.

    The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at ElringKlinger is on 05.08.2026.

    The price of ElringKlinger at the time of the news was 4,9125EUR and was up +1,60 % compared with the previous day.
    14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 5,0400EUR this corresponds to a plus of +2,60 % since publication.


    ElringKlinger

    +3,63 %
    +7,03 %
    -1,81 %
    -10,77 %
    +12,16 %
    -31,80 %
    -64,72 %
    -70,18 %
    +235,57 %
    ISIN:DE0007856023WKN:785602
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    Q2 2026: ElringKlinger Drives Profitable Growth, E-Mobility Ramp-Up In Q2 2026, the Group delivered strong, broad-based growth, sharper profitability and robust cash generation, powered above all by surging E-Mobility demand.
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