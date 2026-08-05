Q2 2026: ElringKlinger Drives Profitable Growth, E-Mobility Ramp-Up

**Q2 2026 revenue rose 17.3% to EUR 478.9 million**, achieving organic growth of 18.6% despite a 0.2% decline in global vehicle production.

**Profitability improved:** adjusted EBIT increased to EUR 28.9 million, while the adjusted EBIT margin rose to 6.0% in Q2 and 6.4% in H1 2026.

**E-Mobility remained the main growth driver**, with revenue more than doubling by 114% to EUR 85.4 million and accounting for 18% of Group revenue.

**All business segments and major regions grew**, including Aftermarket revenue of EUR 102.3 million and Engineered Plastics revenue of EUR 36.8 million.

**Cash flow and working capital improved significantly:** Q2 operating free cash flow increased to EUR 51.9 million, while the net working capital ratio fell to 20.2%.

**The 2026 guidance was confirmed**, including slight organic revenue growth, an adjusted EBIT margin of around 6–7%, slightly positive operating free cash flow, and adjusted ROCE of approximately 8–9%.

The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at ElringKlinger is on 05.08.2026.

The price of ElringKlinger at the time of the news was 4,9125EUR and was up +1,60 % compared with the previous day.

14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 5,0400EUR this corresponds to a plus of +2,60 % since publication.







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