🎁 Ihre Lieblingsaktie geschenkt. → Jetzt Depot bei SMARTBROKER+ eröffnen und Willkommensgeschenk sichern.   🎁 Ihre Lieblingsaktie geschenkt. → Jetzt Depot eröffnen
    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsLenzing AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Lenzing
    77 Aufrufe 77 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    Lenzing: Strong Half-Year Results Fuel Faster Strategic Transformation

    Amid a strategic shift and tough markets, Lenzing trades lower sales for stronger profits, higher cash flow and a sharper focus on high‑margin, sustainable growth.

    Lenzing: Strong Half-Year Results Fuel Faster Strategic Transformation
    Foto: Lenzing Group
    • Lenzing’s revenue declined to EUR 1.27 billion in H1 2026 from EUR 1.34 billion, mainly due to deliberately reducing low-margin fiber volumes.
    • Net profit more than doubled to EUR 35.6 million, while EBITDA reached EUR 239.2 million despite challenging market conditions.
    • Free cash flow improved to EUR 45.8 million, and operating cash flow increased to EUR 160.4 million, supported by working-capital management and lower inventories.
    • The “Grow Nonwovens, Reset Textiles” strategy prioritizes profitable growth by expanding nonwovens, focusing textiles on premium segments, and strengthening the pulp and biorefinery businesses.
    • Lenzing is implementing additional efficiency measures targeting EUR 120 million in savings versus the 2025 cost base, with the full earnings impact expected by the end of 2027.
    • In the medium term, Lenzing aims to return to revenue growth, increase EBITDA by EUR 150 million, achieve an EBITDA margin of 20–25%, and reduce leverage below 2.5x.

    The next important date, "Quartalsmitteilung" — "quarterly report" (also: "quarterly statement" or "quarterly announcement," depending on context)., at Lenzing is on 05.08.2026.

    The price of Lenzing at the time of the news was 24,750EUR and was up +0,30 % compared with the previous day.


    Lenzing

    +0,20 %
    +13,19 %
    -4,68 %
    +4,04 %
    -1,21 %
    -43,07 %
    -77,77 %
    -74,26 %
    -64,94 %
    ISIN:AT0000644505WKN:852927
    Lenzing direkt bei SMARTBROKER+ handelnKaufVerkauf

    Ihre Lieblingsaktie geschenkt wallstreetONLINE und SMARTBROKER+ starten gemeinsam eine exklusive Bonus-Aktion. Eröffnen Sie bis 31.08.2026 ein Depot bei Smartbroker+ und erhalten als Willkommensgeschenk einen Anteil ausgewählter Aktien im Wert von 50 Euro!





    Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte



    Autor
    wO Newsflash
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    Mehr anzeigen
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Mehr anzeigen
    RSS IconRSS-Feed abonnieren
    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Verfasst von wO Newsflash
    wallstreetONLINE bei Google bevorzugen.Sie erhalten mehr Inhalte von uns in Ihren Suchergebnissen
    AI generatedDieser Artikel wurde automatisch aus mehreren redaktionellen Quellen erstellt und nicht redaktionell geprüft.
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    Lenzing: Strong Half-Year Results Fuel Faster Strategic Transformation Amid a strategic shift and tough markets, Lenzing trades lower sales for stronger profits, higher cash flow and a sharper focus on high‑margin, sustainable growth.
    Im Durchschnitt erleiden 7 von 10 Kleinanlegern Verluste beim Handel mit Turbo-Zertifikaten. Turbo-Zertifikate sind hoch risikoreiche Produkte und nicht für langfristige Anlagestrategien geeignet.
    Newsletter
    Abonnieren Sie unsere kostenlosen Newsletter und verpassen Sie nichts mehr aus der Redaktion
    Jetzt abonnieren!
    Profitieren Sie von unserem Alleinstellungsmerkmal als den zentralen verlagsunabhängigen Wissens-Hub für einen aktuellen und fundierten Zugang in die Börsen- und Wirtschaftswelt, um strategische Entscheidungen zu treffen.
    • ✅ Größte Finanz-Community Deutschlands
    • ✅ über 550.000 registrierte Nutzer
    • ✅ rund 2.000 Beiträge pro Tag
    • ✅ verlagsunabhängige Partner ARIVA, FinanzNachrichten und BörsenNews
    • ✅ Jederzeit einfach handeln beim SMARTBROKER+
    • ✅ mehr als 25 Jahre Marktpräsenz
    Bonus Aktion: Ihre Lieblingsaktie geschenkt! Jetzt Depot bei SMARTBROKER+ eröffnen und Willkommensgeschenk sichern.
    Aktien-Branchen Übersicht Sitemap Werbung
    Aktien von A - Z: # A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
    Impressum Disclaimer Datenschutz Datenschutz-Einstellungen Nutzungsbedingungen
    wallstreetONLINE bei X wallstreetONLINE bei Instagram wallstreetONLINE bei Facebook wallstreetONLINE bei Youtube wallstreetONLINE bei LinkedIn
    Unsere Apps: Apple App Store Icon Google Play Store Icon
    Wenn Sie Kursdaten, Widgets oder andere Finanzinformationen benötigen, hilft Ihnen ARIVA gerne. 

    Unsere User schätzen wallstreet-online.de: 4.8 von 5 Sternen ermittelt aus 285 Bewertungen bei www.kagels-trading.de
    Zeitverzögerung der Kursdaten: Deutsche Börsen +15 Min. NASDAQ +15 Min. NYSE +20 Min. AMEX +20 Min. Dow Jones +15 Min. Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr.
    Copyright © 1998-2026 Smartbroker Holding AG - Alle Rechte vorbehalten.
    Mit Unterstützung von: Ariva Smartbroker+
    Daten & Kurse von: TTMzero
     