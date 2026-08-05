Lenzing: Strong Half-Year Results Fuel Faster Strategic Transformation

Lenzing’s revenue declined to EUR 1.27 billion in H1 2026 from EUR 1.34 billion, mainly due to deliberately reducing low-margin fiber volumes.

Net profit more than doubled to EUR 35.6 million, while EBITDA reached EUR 239.2 million despite challenging market conditions.

Free cash flow improved to EUR 45.8 million, and operating cash flow increased to EUR 160.4 million, supported by working-capital management and lower inventories.

The “Grow Nonwovens, Reset Textiles” strategy prioritizes profitable growth by expanding nonwovens, focusing textiles on premium segments, and strengthening the pulp and biorefinery businesses.

Lenzing is implementing additional efficiency measures targeting EUR 120 million in savings versus the 2025 cost base, with the full earnings impact expected by the end of 2027.

In the medium term, Lenzing aims to return to revenue growth, increase EBITDA by EUR 150 million, achieve an EBITDA margin of 20–25%, and reduce leverage below 2.5x.

The next important date, "Quartalsmitteilung" — "quarterly report" (also: "quarterly statement" or "quarterly announcement," depending on context)., at Lenzing is on 05.08.2026.

The price of Lenzing at the time of the news was 24,750EUR and was up +0,30 % compared with the previous day.







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