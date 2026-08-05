Lenzing: Strong Half-Year Results Fuel Faster Strategic Transformation
Amid a strategic shift and tough markets, Lenzing trades lower sales for stronger profits, higher cash flow and a sharper focus on high‑margin, sustainable growth.
Foto: Lenzing Group
- Lenzing’s revenue declined to EUR 1.27 billion in H1 2026 from EUR 1.34 billion, mainly due to deliberately reducing low-margin fiber volumes.
- Net profit more than doubled to EUR 35.6 million, while EBITDA reached EUR 239.2 million despite challenging market conditions.
- Free cash flow improved to EUR 45.8 million, and operating cash flow increased to EUR 160.4 million, supported by working-capital management and lower inventories.
- The “Grow Nonwovens, Reset Textiles” strategy prioritizes profitable growth by expanding nonwovens, focusing textiles on premium segments, and strengthening the pulp and biorefinery businesses.
- Lenzing is implementing additional efficiency measures targeting EUR 120 million in savings versus the 2025 cost base, with the full earnings impact expected by the end of 2027.
- In the medium term, Lenzing aims to return to revenue growth, increase EBITDA by EUR 150 million, achieve an EBITDA margin of 20–25%, and reduce leverage below 2.5x.
The next important date, "Quartalsmitteilung" — "quarterly report" (also: "quarterly statement" or "quarterly announcement," depending on context)., at Lenzing is on 05.08.2026.
The price of Lenzing at the time of the news was 24,750EUR and was up +0,30 % compared with the previous day.
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