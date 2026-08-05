BioNTech, Yamaha & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Morgen
Foto: 1296446963
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|OHB
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|Marvell Technology
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|Almonty Industries
|💬
|📰
|Infineon Technologies
|💬
|📰
|Advanced Micro Devices
|💬
|📰
|SpaceX
|💬
|📰
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
Anzeige
Präsentiert von
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|BioNTech
|71
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|Almonty Industries
|56
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|SpaceX
|52
|💬
|📰
|Verbio
|52
|💬
|📰
|POET Technologies
|42
|💬
|📰
|Atos Group
|36
|💬
|📰
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Yamaha
|+18,59 %
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|Arista Networks
|+13,02 %
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|Upstart Holdings
|+11,55 %
|💬
|📰
|🟥
|Opendoor Technologies
|-8,76 %
|💬
|📰
|🟥
|R&S Group Holding Registered (A)
|-9,91 %
|📰
|🟥
|Viasat
|-10,04 %
|💬
|📰
Exklusiv für wallstreetONLINE User Eröffnen Sie bis zum 31.08.2026 ein Depot bei Smartbroker+ und erhalten Sie einen Anteil Ihrer Lieblingsaktie in unserer Auswahl im Wert von 50 Euro.
OHB
Wochenperformance: +13,38 %
Wochenperformance: +13,38 %
Platz 1
Marvell Technology
Wochenperformance: +29,13 %
Wochenperformance: +29,13 %
Platz 2
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: +13,23 %
Wochenperformance: +13,23 %
Platz 3
Infineon Technologies
Wochenperformance: +14,22 %
Wochenperformance: +14,22 %
Platz 4
Advanced Micro Devices
Wochenperformance: +6,08 %
Wochenperformance: +6,08 %
Platz 5
SpaceX
Wochenperformance: +0,69 %
Wochenperformance: +0,69 %
Platz 6
BioNTech
Wochenperformance: -2,30 %
Wochenperformance: -2,30 %
Platz 7
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: +13,23 %
Wochenperformance: +13,23 %
Platz 8
SpaceX
Wochenperformance: +0,69 %
Wochenperformance: +0,69 %
Platz 9
Verbio
Wochenperformance: -0,61 %
Wochenperformance: -0,61 %
Platz 10
POET Technologies
Wochenperformance: +28,09 %
Wochenperformance: +28,09 %
Platz 11
Atos Group
Wochenperformance: -0,87 %
Wochenperformance: -0,87 %
Platz 12
Yamaha
Wochenperformance: +32,27 %
Wochenperformance: +32,27 %
Platz 13
Arista Networks
Wochenperformance: +26,73 %
Wochenperformance: +26,73 %
Platz 14
Upstart Holdings
Wochenperformance: +20,91 %
Wochenperformance: +20,91 %
Platz 15
Opendoor Technologies
Wochenperformance: -5,54 %
Wochenperformance: -5,54 %
Platz 16
R&S Group Holding Registered (A)
Wochenperformance: -1,37 %
Wochenperformance: -1,37 %
Platz 17
Viasat
Wochenperformance: +4,28 %
Wochenperformance: +4,28 %
Platz 18
Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
16 im Artikel enthaltene WerteIm Artikel enthaltene Werte