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    Deutsche Rohstoff Boosts 2026/27 Guidance, Drilling; EBITDA to €400M

    Deutsche Rohstoff AG sharpens its outlook, lifting guidance and expanding drilling as new wells outperform expectations and production targets rise into 2026–2027.

    Deutsche Rohstoff Boosts 2026/27 Guidance, Drilling; EBITDA to €400M
    Foto: adobe.stock.com
    • Deutsche Rohstoff AG raised its 2026 guidance to EUR 300–320 million in revenue and EUR 380–400 million in EBITDA; 2027 guidance increased to EUR 320–340 million in revenue and EUR 240–260 million in EBITDA.
    • The company expects annual production of 18,500–20,000 BOEPD in 2026, with output reaching approximately 24,000–26,000 BOEPD in the second half and at year-end, around 70% of it oil.
    • US subsidiary 1876 Resources expanded its 2026 drilling program by six wells to 32 gross wells, with the additional wells expected to come online in the fourth quarter and contribute mainly from 2027 onward.
    • Production from newly drilled wells significantly exceeded expectations, including output approximately 35% above projections at the Dillon/Billings Pad and 50% above expectations after one month at the Malta Pad.
    • 2026 capital expenditure is expected to rise to EUR 310–330 million, driven by additional wells, longer horizontal laterals, higher working interests and enhanced completion designs.
    • A non-cash impairment charge of approximately EUR 18 million on Colorado wells will reduce the Group’s half-year result by around EUR 15 million, mainly due to higher workover costs and weaker production from legacy wells.

    The next important date, "Publication of the half-year financial statements." Alternatives: - "Publication of the half-year report" - "Release of the interim (half-year) financial statements", at Deutsche Rohstoff is on 19.08.2026.

    The price of Deutsche Rohstoff at the time of the news was 83,15EUR and was up +3,42 % compared with the previous day.
    11 minutes after the article was published, the price was 83,50EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,42 % since publication.


    Deutsche Rohstoff

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    +2,27 %
    -14,74 %
    +96,84 %
    +192,42 %
    +389,43 %
    +427,47 %
    +875,84 %
    ISIN:DE000A0XYG76WKN:A0XYG7
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    Deutsche Rohstoff Boosts 2026/27 Guidance, Drilling; EBITDA to €400M Deutsche Rohstoff AG sharpens its outlook, lifting guidance and expanding drilling as new wells outperform expectations and production targets rise into 2026–2027.
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