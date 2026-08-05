Enapter AG: Patrimonium Deal Clears €26m Bond Debt, Asset-Light Shift
Enapter is reshaping its future: streamlining production, sharpening its tech focus, and securing fresh funding to scale hydrogen solutions worldwide.
Foto: adobe.stock.com
- Enapter is shifting to an asset-light, partner-led business model, with most industrial production outsourced to partners in China and the USA; electrode manufacturing and core AEM technology will remain at its Pisa site.
- The company will focus more strongly on research and development, product management, project development, sales, and service while reducing fixed and production-related costs.
- Enapter will expand its portfolio by adding alkaline electrolysers, enabling it to offer hydrogen solutions ranging from kilowatt systems to multi-megawatt and gigawatt projects.
- An agreement with Patrimonium will transfer the Enapter Campus to Patrimonium and eliminate around €26 million in corporate bond liabilities, along with approximately €300,000 in monthly interest expenses; Enapter will pay €5 million plus a contingent payment of up to €2 million.
- Major shareholders are providing €3 million in short-term bridge financing, while a strategic investor intends to invest €10–12 million in a planned capital measure during the second half of 2026, subject to regulatory approval.
- Due to the restructuring and strategic realignment, Enapter has withdrawn its financial guidance for 2026 and plans to publish an updated outlook later.
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