Breaking: Ad Hoc Announcement Under Art. 53 LR
Oerlikon accelerates its transformation in H1 2026, delivering strong order growth, rising margins and faster deleveraging, while reshaping its portfolio and lifting full-year guidance.
Foto: Maciej Bledowski - stock.adobe.com
- Oerlikon’s H1 2026 order intake rose 19% year-on-year at constant exchange rates to CHF 920 million, while sales increased 6.7% to CHF 790 million.
- Q2 2026 order intake grew 20.1% and sales increased 8.2% at constant exchange rates, driven mainly by Aviation, Power Generation and General Industries.
- Operational EBITDA increased 18.6% to CHF 156 million, lifting the margin from 16.7% to 19.7%, supported by cost reductions, footprint optimization, favorable product mix and higher raw-material prices.
- Oerlikon reduced leverage to a net debt/operational EBITDA ratio of 2.5x, achieving its year-end deleveraging target six months ahead of schedule.
- The company raised its 2026 guidance: sales are now expected to grow by a mid-single-digit percentage, while the operational EBITDA margin is forecast at 18.5–19.5%, assuming stable tungsten and yttrium prices.
- Following the February 2026 Barmag divestment, Oerlikon introduced three reporting segments: Coating Services, Materials & Equipment, and Components; Materials & Equipment showed the strongest growth, while Components was weighed down by weak automotive demand.
The next important date, "Quartalsmitteilung" — "quarterly report" (also: "quarterly statement" or "quarterly announcement," depending on context)., at OC Oerlikon Inc. Pfaeffikon is on 06.08.2026.
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