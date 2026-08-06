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    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsOC Oerlikon Inc. Pfaeffikon AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu OC Oerlikon Inc. Pfaeffikon
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    Breaking: Ad Hoc Announcement Under Art. 53 LR

    Oerlikon accelerates its transformation in H1 2026, delivering strong order growth, rising margins and faster deleveraging, while reshaping its portfolio and lifting full-year guidance.

    Breaking: Ad Hoc Announcement Under Art. 53 LR
    Foto: Maciej Bledowski - stock.adobe.com
    • Oerlikon’s H1 2026 order intake rose 19% year-on-year at constant exchange rates to CHF 920 million, while sales increased 6.7% to CHF 790 million.
    • Q2 2026 order intake grew 20.1% and sales increased 8.2% at constant exchange rates, driven mainly by Aviation, Power Generation and General Industries.
    • Operational EBITDA increased 18.6% to CHF 156 million, lifting the margin from 16.7% to 19.7%, supported by cost reductions, footprint optimization, favorable product mix and higher raw-material prices.
    • Oerlikon reduced leverage to a net debt/operational EBITDA ratio of 2.5x, achieving its year-end deleveraging target six months ahead of schedule.
    • The company raised its 2026 guidance: sales are now expected to grow by a mid-single-digit percentage, while the operational EBITDA margin is forecast at 18.5–19.5%, assuming stable tungsten and yttrium prices.
    • Following the February 2026 Barmag divestment, Oerlikon introduced three reporting segments: Coating Services, Materials & Equipment, and Components; Materials & Equipment showed the strongest growth, while Components was weighed down by weak automotive demand.

    The next important date, "Quartalsmitteilung" — "quarterly report" (also: "quarterly statement" or "quarterly announcement," depending on context)., at OC Oerlikon Inc. Pfaeffikon is on 06.08.2026.


    OC Oerlikon Inc. Pfaeffikon

    +3,56 %
    +1,87 %
    +12,32 %
    +36,39 %
    +37,40 %
    +17,78 %
    -48,20 %
    -39,87 %
    -97,62 %
    ISIN:CH0000816824WKN:863037
    OC Oerlikon Inc. Pfaeffikon direkt bei SMARTBROKER+ handelnKaufVerkauf

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    Breaking: Ad Hoc Announcement Under Art. 53 LR Oerlikon accelerates its transformation in H1 2026, delivering strong order growth, rising margins and faster deleveraging, while reshaping its portfolio and lifting full-year guidance.
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