Galenica Extends Its Impressive Streak of Consistent Growth
Galenica delivered solid first-half 2026 results, lifting sales and earnings while confirming its outlook and dividend ambitions amid mixed market dynamics.
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- Galenica’s H1 2026 sales rose 7.1% to CHF 2,136.5 million, while adjusted EBIT increased 7.1% to CHF 117.7 million.
- The company confirmed its 2026 guidance: sales growth of 5–7% and adjusted EBIT growth of 6–8%; the planned dividend is expected to be at least equal to the previous year’s level.
- Pharmacy business remained strong: “Pharmacies Omni-Channel” sales grew 6.2% to CHF 756.9 million, and healthcare consultations increased 27% to 193,000.
- Home care and diagnostics continued to develop as key growth drivers, with Services & Production sales up 9.4% and diagnostics generating CHF 62.2 million in revenue.
- Galexis strengthened its pharmaceutical wholesale business, with Logistics & IT sales rising 4.2% to CHF 1,684.9 million and pharmacy wholesale growth of 6.3%.
- Products & Brands faced a challenging market environment, with total sales declining 9.8% to CHF 91.2 million due to weak cold and flu demand and continued Perskindol destocking.
The next important date, "Quartalsmitteilung" — "quarterly report" (also: "quarterly statement" or "quarterly announcement," depending on context)., at Galenica is on 06.08.2026.
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