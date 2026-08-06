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    Galenica Extends Its Impressive Streak of Consistent Growth

    Galenica delivered solid first-half 2026 results, lifting sales and earnings while confirming its outlook and dividend ambitions amid mixed market dynamics.

    Galenica Extends Its Impressive Streak of Consistent Growth
    Foto: adobe.stock.com
    • Galenica’s H1 2026 sales rose 7.1% to CHF 2,136.5 million, while adjusted EBIT increased 7.1% to CHF 117.7 million.
    • The company confirmed its 2026 guidance: sales growth of 5–7% and adjusted EBIT growth of 6–8%; the planned dividend is expected to be at least equal to the previous year’s level.
    • Pharmacy business remained strong: “Pharmacies Omni-Channel” sales grew 6.2% to CHF 756.9 million, and healthcare consultations increased 27% to 193,000.
    • Home care and diagnostics continued to develop as key growth drivers, with Services & Production sales up 9.4% and diagnostics generating CHF 62.2 million in revenue.
    • Galexis strengthened its pharmaceutical wholesale business, with Logistics & IT sales rising 4.2% to CHF 1,684.9 million and pharmacy wholesale growth of 6.3%.
    • Products & Brands faced a challenging market environment, with total sales declining 9.8% to CHF 91.2 million due to weak cold and flu demand and continued Perskindol destocking.

    The next important date, "Quartalsmitteilung" — "quarterly report" (also: "quarterly statement" or "quarterly announcement," depending on context)., at Galenica is on 06.08.2026.


    Galenica

    -0,16 %
    -3,43 %
    -3,20 %
    +1,28 %
    -1,70 %
    +27,23 %
    +39,81 %
    +129,25 %
    ISIN:CH0360674466WKN:A2DN0K
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    Galenica Extends Its Impressive Streak of Consistent Growth Galenica delivered solid first-half 2026 results, lifting sales and earnings while confirming its outlook and dividend ambitions amid mixed market dynamics.
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