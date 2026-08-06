Aurubis lifts full-year outlook to top end after strong Q3

Aurubis increased operating EBT by 31% to €374 million in the first nine months of fiscal 2025/26, while operating EBITDA rose to €570 million.

Q3 operating EBT reached €149 million, significantly above €121 million in Q2 and €57 million in the prior-year quarter.

Improved results were driven by higher metal prices, stronger precious-metal output, increased sulfuric acid and copper product revenues, and better recycling performance.

Aurubis expects full-year operating EBT of €425–525 million and now anticipates results at the upper end of this forecast range; operating ROCE is forecast at 10–12%.

Around 90% of the company’s €1.7 billion strategic investment program has been completed, including the launch of the €190 million Complex Recycling Hamburg plant.

Key projects are progressing: Aurubis Richmond remains in an extended ramp-up phase, while the Bulgarian copper tankhouse expansion is nearing commissioning and will raise capacity by 50% to 340,000 tonnes annually.

The next important date, Publication of quarterly report (as of Q3), at Aurubis is on 06.08.2026.

At this time, the index MDAX was at 32.491,35PKT (-0,68 %).







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