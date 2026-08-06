Carl Zeiss Meditec: FX-Adjusted Revenue Holds Steady After 9M 2025/26

Carl Zeiss Meditec’s revenue for the first nine months of fiscal 2025/26 fell 2.9% to €1,553.7 million, but remained stable on a currency-adjusted basis; the order backlog was slightly higher than at fiscal year-end 2024/25.

Adjusted EBITA declined to €124.5 million from €177.0 million, while the adjusted EBITA margin dropped to 8.0% from 11.1%, mainly due to currency effects, lower revenue and a weaker consumables mix.

Ophthalmology revenue decreased 4.8% to €1,191.4 million, affected by weaker Chinese intraocular-lens sales, the withdrawal of a bifocal lens from a VBP tender, lower refractive-laser volumes and subdued equipment investments in APAC.

Microsurgery revenue grew 3.8% to €362.3 million, or 7.1% currency-adjusted, driven primarily by strong deliveries of neurosurgical operating microscopes.

Regional performance was mixed: EMEA revenue rose 5.4% to €509.0 million, the Americas declined 2.6% but grew 3.6% currency-adjusted, and APAC fell 8.7% to €647.8 million, mainly due to declines in China, Japan and South Korea.

For fiscal 2025/26, the company expects revenue of approximately €2.15–€2.20 billion and an adjusted EBITA margin of 8–10%; it also anticipates an Ophthalmology goodwill impairment of around €150 million and is implementing the ProfitUp efficiency programme.

The next important date, Publication of quarterly report (as of Q3), at Carl Zeiss Meditec is on 06.08.2026.

The price of Carl Zeiss Meditec at the time of the news was 30,33EUR and was up +0,03 % compared with the previous day.

14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 30,38EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,16 % since publication.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 18.559,42PKT (-0,62 %).







Schreibe Deinen Kommentar